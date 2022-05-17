MPPSC State Engineering Services, Dental Surgeon Admit Cards Out; Check Direct Link Here

Quick links:
As scheduled, the Madhya Pradesh Public Service Commission has released the hall tickets for State Engineering Services Examination 2021 and Dental Surgeon Examination 2022. The admit cards have been released on Tuesday, May 17, 2022. The call letters of registered and eligible candidates have been uploaded on the MPPSC's official website mppsc.mp.gov.in.
The hall tickets have been released for the exam which will be conducted on May 22, 2022. Interested and eligible candidates who got themselves registered to take the exam will take the same on May 22. To be noted that it is mandatory to carry a printout of admit card to the exam hall. In case they fail to do so, they may not be allowed to take the exam. Along with admit card, candidates should also carry valid ID proof. The steps to download admit cards have been mentioned below.
Candidates are advised to check the instructions given on the admit cards carefully. In case of any error, they should contact the exam conducting authority immediately. The direct link for downloading call letters has been mentioned below. For more details, candidates should go to the official website mppsc.gov.in.