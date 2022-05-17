Last Updated:

MPPSC State Engineering Services, Dental Surgeon Admit Cards Out; Check Direct Link Here

MPPSC has released the call letters for State Engineering Services, Dental Surgeon exam which will be conducted on May 22. Here's how to download admit cards.

MPPSC

As scheduled, the Madhya Pradesh Public Service Commission has released the hall tickets for State Engineering Services Examination 2021 and Dental Surgeon Examination 2022. The admit cards have been released on Tuesday, May 17, 2022. The call letters of registered and eligible candidates have been uploaded on the MPPSC's official website mppsc.mp.gov.in. 

The hall tickets have been released for the exam which will be conducted on May 22, 2022. Interested and eligible candidates who got themselves registered to take the exam will take the same on May 22. To be noted that it is mandatory to carry a printout of admit card to the exam hall. In case they fail to do so, they may not be allowed to take the exam. Along with admit card, candidates should also carry valid ID proof. The steps to download admit cards have been mentioned below. 

MPPSC Dental Surgeon recruitment: Check important dates here

  • Notification was released on February 1, 2022
  • The registration link was activated on February 15, 2022
  • The deadline to register ended on March 14, 2022
  • MPPSC admit card has been released on May 17, 2022
  • Exam will be conducted on May 22, 2022

Follow these steps to download MPPSC Engineering Services, Dental Surgeon exam admit cards

  • Step 1: Registered candidates should go to the official website of the Madhya Pradesh Public Service Commission (MPPSC), mppsc.gov.in. 
  • Step 2: On the homepage, candidates should click on admit cards tab
  • Step 3: Click on the link which reads, “admit card - state engineering service examination 2021”
  • Step 4: Enter application number, date of birth and verification code
  • Step 5: Admit card will be displayed on the screen
  • Step 6: Download the same and go through the details mentioned on it
  • Step 7: Take its printout for future reference

Candidates are advised to check the instructions given on the admit cards carefully. In case of any error, they should contact the exam conducting authority immediately. The direct link for downloading call letters has been mentioned below. For more details, candidates should go to the official website mppsc.gov.in.

Here is the direct link to download call letters

First Published:
