MPSC State Service Prelims 2022 Exam Postponed; Check Details Here

MPSC Prelims Examination Date: The State Service Prelims 2022 examination has been postponed by the Maharashtra Public Service Commission. Candidates who are going to take part in the examination can check the official notice on the official site of the MPSC - mpsc.gov.in. The preliminary exam was slated to be held on January 2, 2022, across the state, which has been postponed. However, the new examination date has not been announced by the Commission. But it is expected that the schedule will be released sometime soon. To download the official notification, candidates can follow the below-given steps or use the direct link given here to check the official website.

The commission had released the admit card on December 22, 2021. The Commission will conduct the prelims examination through offline mode at various examination centres. The question paper will carry a total of 100 marks and candidates qualifying for the prelims examination will be eligible to appear for the main examination. The main examination will be held on May 7, 8, and 9, 2022.

MPSC State Service Prelims 2022: Here's how to download notice

Step 1: To check or download the MPSC State Service Prelims notice, candidates need to visit the official site of MPSC (mpsc.gov.in).

Step 2: Then, on the homepage click on MPSC State Service Prelims 2022 exam postponed notice.

Step 3: Automatically, a new page will open where candidates can check the details.

Step 4: It is recommended that candidates should download the page and keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

