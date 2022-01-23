MPSC To Release Application Form For Group C Pre-Exam Soon; Check Official Notification

Quick links:
Image: Shutterstock
MPSC Recruitment 2021: Maharashtra Public Service Commission has announced that it will soon begin the recruitment process for Group C Pre-Exam, Civil Judge Junior Level, and Magistrate Pre-Examination. Interested candidates will have to apply for the above-mentioned posts on the official MPPSC website mpsc.gov.in. Candidates should make sure to check the notification before applying.
MPSC took to Twitter to share a recruitment update.MPSC tweeted, "Application for Maharashtra Group C Pre-Examination 2021 (Jr. No. 269/2021), Civil Judge Junior Level and Magistrate Pre-Examination 2021 (Jr. No. 270/2021) and Assistant Government Prosecutor (Jr. No. 1/2022) The process has begun. Information regarding other advertisements as well as the last date for filling up the application will be informed separately according to all the advertisements."
महाराष्ट्र गट क पूर्व परीक्षा २०२१(जा. क्र.२६९/२०२१), दिवाणी न्यायाधीश कनिष्ठ स्तर व न्यायदंडाधकारी पूर्व परीक्षा २०२१(जा. क्र.२७०/२०२१) आणि सहायक सरकारी अभियोक्ता (जा. क्र.१/२०२२) करिता अर्ज भरण्याची प्रक्रिया सुरू झाली आहे.— Maharashtra Public Service Commission (@mpsc_office) January 22, 2022
इतर जाहिराती संदर्भातील माहिती तसेच सर्व जाहिरातींना अनुसरून अर्ज भरण्याचा अंतिम दिनांक याबाबत स्वतंत्रपणे अवगत करण्यात येईल— Maharashtra Public Service Commission (@mpsc_office) January 22, 2022
Meanwhile, MPSC is also conducting MPSC Prelims 2021 exam on Sunday, January 23 across the state. MPSC prelims exam 2021 is of 400 marks and the paper will be divided into two sections- General Studies and Civil Services Aptitude Test or CSAT. MPSC Prelims exam 2021 is being conducted to fill 290 vacancies in the State Service(s).
Candidates should know that the exact recruitment details have not been announced by MPSC yet. Therefore, they are advised to keep an eye on the official website so as not to miss any official updates. The website on which recruitment details will be uploaded is mpsc.gov.in.