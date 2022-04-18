Naan Mudhalvan Scheme: Online Classes Begin For NEET, Other Entrance Exams Preparations

Naan Mudhalvan scheme: The Tamil Nadu Chief Minister Stalin launched the "Naan Mudhalvan scheme" in the month of March 2022. The scheme which means 'I am first' aims to improve the skills of government school students in Tamil Nadu. It has been designed for the NEET aspirants too so that they get help from state government to prepare for exams. A recent development is that the online classes under this scheme have been started on Monday, April 18, 2022. The online live sessions are being conducted for class 12 students in all government high schools across Tamil Nadu. The classes that have been started on April 18 will end on April 23, 2022.

Naan Mudhalvan classes: Check important dates here

The scheme was launched in March 2022

The online classes have been started on April 18, 2022

It will continue till April 23, 2022

In these online live sessions, experts in the field will explain the need and importance of higher education after 12th standard as well as the nuances of facing the entrance exam.

About the scheme

The vision of the scheme is to benefit a minimum of 10 lakh young students every year through skill development programs. Another aim is to find bright and talented students from the state and guide them to excellence in the field of their interest. While launching the scheme, Minister talked about its benefits.

Tamil Nadu CM MK Stalin Said “This course is for the students of school and college, and with the assistance of former students, a mentoring system will be developed.”

Eligibility: Both school and college students are eligible to apply. The student should have a valid ID card from the school/ college. Aspirants must have all the required educational documents. Students must also have a bonafide certificate from the school/ college and a valid mobile number