NATA 2022 Phase 3 Exam To Be Conducted Today, Check Last-minute Guidelines Here

Quick links:
Image: Pexels
NATA Phase 3 exam 2022: The Council of Architecture, COA, is conducting the National Aptitude Test in Architecture, NATA Phase 3 exam on August 7, 2022. The admit cards were released on August 6, 2022. Candidates who have missed to download the same can check it now. It has been uploaded on the official website and can be downloaded by following the steps mentioned below. In order to download the same, candidates will have to enter registration number and password. for more details, candidates can go to the official website nata.in.
To be noted that the NATA Phase 1 Exam 2022 and NATA Phase 2 Exam 2022 have already been conducted and the results were also released. Candidates should know that NATA Phase 3 Exam 2022 is the last phase to be conducted by the Council of Architecture, COA. Post the NATA Phase 3 Exam 2022, the results for the same will be released soon on nata.in.
The National Aptitude Test in Architecture is held annually for candidates seeking admission to BArch courses. Candidates will have to carry one original photo identity card – voter card, pan card, Aadhar card, or driving licence. Now, for details regarding the exam, the first session of the NATA exam will be 200 marks and will consist of 125 questions. The results will be declared by the council after the second NATA exam is conducted.