NATA 2022 Phase 3 Exam To Be Conducted Today, Check Last-minute Guidelines Here

NATA Phase 3 exam 2022: The Council of Architecture, COA, is conducting the National Aptitude Test in Architecture, NATA Phase 3 exam on August 7, 2022. The admit cards were released on August 6, 2022. Candidates who have missed to download the same can check it now. It has been uploaded on the official website and can be downloaded by following the steps mentioned below. In order to download the same, candidates will have to enter registration number and password. for more details, candidates can go to the official website nata.in.

To be noted that the NATA Phase 1 Exam 2022 and NATA Phase 2 Exam 2022 have already been conducted and the results were also released. Candidates should know that NATA Phase 3 Exam 2022 is the last phase to be conducted by the Council of Architecture, COA. Post the NATA Phase 3 Exam 2022, the results for the same will be released soon on nata.in.

NATA Phase 3 Exam 2022: Check exam day guidelines here

Candidates must carry printout of admit card to the exam centre. They will not be allowed to take the exam in case they fail to carry the same.

Do not carry any other electronic devices inside the exam hall.

Candidates are advised to reach the venue at least one hour or 30 minutes prior to the reporting time

Candidates will have to maintain social distancing and wear masks at all times

NATA Phase 3 exam: Check date and time here

The exam is being conducted on August 7, 2022

First shift is to be conducted between 10 am and 1 pm. The second shift will be conducted between 2.30 pm and 5.30 pm.

NATA phase 3 admit card: Follow these steps to download hall tickets

Step 1: Registered candidates should go to the official website of the National Aptitude Test in Architecture - nata.in

Step 2: On the website’s homepage, candidates will have to look for log in section

Step 3: In the next step students will have to log in after entering all their necessary credentials

Step 4: Post logging in, the candidates can head to the NATA Admit Card 2022 link

Step 5: They will be redirected to the NATA admit card window where their admit card will be displayed

Step 6: Finally, the candidate will be required to download the NATA admit card 2022

Step 7: Candidates should make sure to take its printout for future reference

About NATA 2022

The National Aptitude Test in Architecture is held annually for candidates seeking admission to BArch courses. Candidates will have to carry one original photo identity card – voter card, pan card, Aadhar card, or driving licence. Now, for details regarding the exam, the first session of the NATA exam will be 200 marks and will consist of 125 questions. The results will be declared by the council after the second NATA exam is conducted.