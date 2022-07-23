NATA 2022: Phase 3 Registration Deadline Extended Till July 27, Here's How To Apply Online

NATA 2022 Phase 3 registration: The Council of Architecture (CoA) has extended the deadline to register for National Aptitude Test in Architecture (NATA). As of now, registration is going on for phase three. Earlier the last day to apply for the NATA 2022 Phase 3 exam was July 24, 2022. It has now been extended to July 27, 2022.

Interested and eligible candidates can get themselves registered by following the steps mentioned below. Candidates can fill up the NATA 2022 application form for phase 3 through the official website- nata.in. The Council of Architecture will be conducting the third session of the NATA exam on August 7, 2022. Only those candidates who will clear the NATA entrance exam will become eligible to apply for a 5-year BArch course. There are many colleges across India that admit students on the basis of their NATA scores.

Follow these steps to fill NATA 2022 application form

Step 1: Eligible candidates should go to the official website of NATA at nata.in.

Step 2: On the homepage, they should click on the "NATA 2022 registration" link

Step 3: In the next step, candidates will have to generate user ID and password and fill up the NATA application form as instructed

Step 4: They should make sure to cross-check application details and upload all scanned images of documents

Step 5: Candidates will be allowed to proceed only if they pay the application fee

Step 6: Download a copy of the challan and confirmation page

Step 7: Take its printout for future reference

Like every year, COA is conducting the NATA 2022 entrance exam in three sessions. This year, Phase 1 of NATA was conducted on June 12, 2022. The phase 2 examination was held on July 3 and phase 3 exam will be held on August 7, 2022. Those who will get themselves registered for phase 3 will be able to download their admit card from August 5, 2022. To download the NATA hall ticket, candidates will be required to log in through their registered email ID and password.

According to the Council of Architecture, all students will need to pass the NATA exam, in order to get admission into the B.Arch course in various colleges. The higher score that candidates get in their NATA test, the better their chances to get into high tier colleges across all of India.