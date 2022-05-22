NATA 2022: Registration For Phase 1 Application To Conclude On May 23, Here's How To Apply

The Council of Architecture (CoA) is scheduled to conclude the registration process for the National Aptitude Test in Architecture, or NATA 2022 on Monday, May 23, 2022. Candidates who are interested in appearing for the exam and have not applied yet can do it now. The NATA application form 2022 is available on the official website- nata.in.

The registered students will be taking the NATA 2022 test 1 on June 12, 2022. For NATA 2022 test 1 registration, candidates will have to upload images, documents, complete fee payment and so on. Post the closure of the application window, the application correction window will be opened up. List of important dates and application steps can be checked here.

NATA 2022: Check important dates here

For test 1, the application deadline is May 23, 2022

Candidates can register for NATA 2022 test 2 till June 20, 2022

They can apply for test 3 till July 11, 2022

Students will get the NATA admit card on June 7, 2022

Test will be conducted on June 12, 2022

The NATA 2022 result for test 1 will be announced on June 20, 2022.

NATA Application 2022: Here is how to register

Step 1: Interested and eligible candidates should go to the official website- nata.in.

Step 2: On the homepage, click on the link that reads “New Candidate Registration”.

Step 3: Enter the personal details such as email ID contact number etc

Step 4: Post registration credentials are generated, log in

Step 5: Start filling up the application form, required documents such as scanned images, passport-sized photograph and signature

Step 6: Pay the application fee and click on the “submit” button

Step 7: Take a printout of the confirmation page and save it for future reference.

If students would like to make any correction in the NATA application form 2022, he/she must know that the ‘Category’ section in the NATA registration 2022 cannot be changed. However, the exam centre, date of birth, nationality, gender and others can be changed on the NATA application form. For more details, candidates are free to go to the official website.