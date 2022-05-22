NATA 2022: Registration For Phase 1 Application To Conclude On May 23, Here's How To Apply

Quick links:
Image: Shutterstock
The Council of Architecture (CoA) is scheduled to conclude the registration process for the National Aptitude Test in Architecture, or NATA 2022 on Monday, May 23, 2022. Candidates who are interested in appearing for the exam and have not applied yet can do it now. The NATA application form 2022 is available on the official website- nata.in.
The registered students will be taking the NATA 2022 test 1 on June 12, 2022. For NATA 2022 test 1 registration, candidates will have to upload images, documents, complete fee payment and so on. Post the closure of the application window, the application correction window will be opened up. List of important dates and application steps can be checked here.
If students would like to make any correction in the NATA application form 2022, he/she must know that the ‘Category’ section in the NATA registration 2022 cannot be changed. However, the exam centre, date of birth, nationality, gender and others can be changed on the NATA application form. For more details, candidates are free to go to the official website.