Last Updated:

NATA 2022 Registration Window Opens; Here's Direct Link To Apply

NATA Registration: The registration process for the National Aptitude Test in Architecture (NATA) has been started by the Council of Architecture (CoA)

Written By
Amrit Burman
NATA

Image: Unsplash


NATA Registration 2022: The registration process for the National Aptitude Test in Architecture (NATA) has been started by the Council of Architecture (CoA). Interested and eligible candidates can apply online by visiting the official website at nata.in. Candidates must note that the registration procedure will end on May 23, 2022.

As per the official information, the application correction window will be activated on May 19 and close on May 23. Candidates will be able to download the admit card on June 7. The examination will be conducted on June 12, and the result will be announced on June 20, 2022. The first phase of NATA is scheduled to be held on June 12, 2022. The NATA 2022 phase 2 and 3 tests will be held on July 3 and July 24, respectively.

Official Notice

NATA Registration: Eligibility criteria

  • Candidates who have completed their 10 + 2 examinations with Physics, Chemistry, and Mathematics or a 10+3 Diploma with Mathematics as the subject of study are eligible to apply for NATA 2022.
  • Candidates appearing for the 10+2 examination with Physics, Chemistry, and Mathematics as subjects of study or for the 10+3 Diploma with Mathematics in the current year may also provisionally appear for NATA-2022.

NATA 2022 Registration: Here's how to apply

  • Step 1: To apply, candidates, need to visit the official website of NATA - nata.in.
  • Step 2: Then, on the homepage, click on the "NATA 2022 registration" link.
  • Step 3: Candidates must fill out all of the necessary information.
  • Step 4: Add your signature along with a passport-sized photo
  • Step 5: To proceed, pay the application fee.
  • Step 6: Completing and submitting your NATA application.
  • Step 7: Take a printout of the document for future reference.

Here's direct link to apply for NATA Registration 2022

NATA Registration 2022: Application fees | Exam Pattern | More details

The application fee for NATA 2022 is Rs 2000. Candidates belonging to the SC and ST categories need to pay Rs 1500 as application fees. The entrance examination will have a total of 125 questions asked in Multiple Choice (MCQ), Multiple Select (MSQ), Preferential Choice (PCQ), and Number Answer Type (NAQ) formats. Candidates must visit the official website for fresh updates and more information.

Image: Unsplash/ Representative

READ | CMAT admit card 2022 released for April 9 exam, here's how to download hall tickets
READ | BPSC AAO Exam Date 2021: BPSC assistant audit officer exam to be held on June 18
READ | Bihar Board extends registration deadline for BSEB Class 10 compartment exam 2022
READ | PSEB Punjab Board class 12 exam date sheet revised: Check new schedule here
READ | Karnataka 2nd PUC Exam 2022 timetable revised; Check full schedule here
Tags: NATA, Nata 2022, Nata registration
First Published:
COMMENT
WE RECOMMEND