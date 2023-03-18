NATA 2023 First Test Rescheduled, Check New Schedule Of Architecture Aptitude Test Here

The Council of Architecture (CoA) has rescheduled the first test of NATA 2023. The exam was earlier scheduled to be held on April 22. However, due to public holiday, the exam will now be held on April 21. Applicants must note the change of exam date before applying.

According to the brochure, National Aptitude Test in Architecture (NATA) 2023 will be held thrice a year. The first test will be held on April 21. The second NATA test will be held on May 28. The third NATA test will be held on July 9, 2023. All the tests will be conducted in two sessions. The first session will be held from 10 am to 1 pm. The second session will be held from 2.30 pm to 5.30 pm. Candidates can visit the official website of NATA- nata.in to check the information brochure. The registration process will begin soon.

NATA 2023

A candidate needs to qualify the Aptitude Test in Architecture conducted by the Council for admission to the Architecture degree course. The actual admissions shall be carried out only by the concerned competent authorities of the respective states/institutions based on valid NATA scores. The NATA ensures that the eligibility criteria for admission to the five-year Bachelor of Architecture (B.Arch.) degree course, as prescribed by CoA and duly approved by the Central Government, are strictly adhered to and followed all over the country in Architectural Institutions.

Candidates are allowed to appear for up to 3 NATA tests. In case a candidate appears for 2 Tests, the best of the 2 scores shall be the valid score and in the case of 3 attempts, the valid score shall be the average of the 2 best scores.

NATA Eligibility Criteria

Candidates who have appeared for their 10 + 2 examinations with Physics, Chemistry and Mathematics or 10+ 3 Diploma with Mathematics as subject of study can appear for NATA 2023. Candidates appearing for 10+2 examination with Physics, Chemistry and Mathematics as subjects of study or 10+3 Diploma with Mathematics in the current year may also provisionally appear for NATA-2023.

Click here to read NATA 2023 information brochure.