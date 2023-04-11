NATA 2023 Registration Deadline Extended, Here's How To Apply

NATA 2023: The Council of Architecture (CoA) has extended the registration deadline for NATA 2023 Test 1 up to April 13. Candidates who have not yet applied for the National Aptitude Test in Architecture (NATA) can apply now before the revised deadline. Interested students must visit the official website- nata.in to apply.

NATA 2023 registrations for all three tests began on March 20. Earlier, the last date to register for April 10. However, the deadlines are extended now.

How to apply for NATA 2023

Visit the official website of NATA – nata.in

Then click on NATA 2023 registration link

Key in your details and fill out the form

Pay the application fees and submit the form

Download and save a copy of the same

NATA Exam for 1st phase will be held on April 21, 2023. The candidates will be able to download their hall tickets from April 18, 2023, onwards. NATA 1st test results are scheduled to be declared on April 31, 2023.

NATA Eligibility Criteria

Candidates who have appeared for their 10 + 2 examinations with Physics, Chemistry and Mathematics or 10+ 3 Diploma with Mathematics as subject of study can appear for NATA 2023. Candidates appearing for 10+2 examination with Physics, Chemistry and Mathematics as subjects of study or 10+3 Diploma with Mathematics in the current year may also provisionally appear for NATA-2023.

About NATA

A candidate needs to qualify the Aptitude Test in Architecture conducted by the Council for admission to the Architecture degree course. The actual admissions shall be carried out only by the concerned competent authorities of the respective states/institutions based on valid NATA scores. The NATA ensures that the eligibility criteria for admission to the five-year Bachelor of Architecture (B.Arch.) degree course, as prescribed by CoA and duly approved by the Central Government, are strictly adhered to and followed all over the country in Architectural Institutions.