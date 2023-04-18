NATA Admit Card 2023 For 1st Phase Of Exam Today, Here's How To Download

NATA 2023 Phase 1 admit card: The Council of Architecture (CoA) is likely to release the admit cards for the National Aptitude Test in Architecture (NATA) 1st phase of the exam today, April 18. The deadline to register for the NATA phase 1 exam ended on April 13. Once released, the hall tickets can be downloaded by following the steps mentioned below. In order to download the same, students should be ready with their registration or application number and password. For more details, candidates can go to the official website nata.in.

The Council of Architecture will be conducting the first session of the NATA exam on April 21. Earlier, it was scheduled for April 22. However, the date was revised due to a public holiday falling on that date. Only those candidates who will clear the NATA entrance exam will become eligible to apply for a 5-year BArch course. Many colleges across India admit students on the basis of their NATA scores.

COA conducts the NATA entrance exam in three phases. The first test will be held on April 21. The second NATA test will be held on May 28. The third NATA test will be held on July 9, 2023. All the tests will be conducted in two sessions. The first session will be held from 10 am to 1 pm. The second session will be held from 2.30 pm to 5.30 pm.

NATA phase 1 admit card: Here's how to download call letters

Step 1: Registered candidates should go to the official website of the National Aptitude Test in Architecture - nata.in

Step 2: On the website’s homepage, candidates will have to look for the login section

Step 3: In the next step students will have to log in after entering all their necessary credentials

Step 4: Post logging in, the candidates can head to the NATA Admit Card 2023 link

Step 5: They will be redirected to the NATA admit card window where their admit card will be displayed

Step 6: Finally, the candidate will be required to download the NATA admit card 2023

Step 7: It is advised to take a printout of the same for future reference

About NATA

A candidate needs to clear the NATA conducted by the Council for admission to the Architecture degree course. The actual admissions shall be carried out only by the concerned competent authorities of the respective states/institutions based on valid NATA scores. The NATA ensures that the eligibility criteria for admission to the five-year Bachelor of Architecture (B.Arch.) degree course, as prescribed by CoA and duly approved by the Central Government, are strictly adhered to and followed all over the country in Architectural Institutions.