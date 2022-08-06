NATA Phase 3 Admit Card 2022 Released, Here's Direct Link To Download Call Letters

NATA 2022 Phase 3 admit card: The Council of Architecture (CoA) has released the hall tickets for National Aptitude Test in Architecture (NATA). Registered candidates who willbetaking the exam can download their hall tickets now. It has been uplaoded on the offciial website and can be checked by following the steps mentioned below. In order to download the same students should be ready with their registration or application number and password. For details, candidates are ree to go to the official website nata.in.

The hall tickets have been released for the third session of the NATA exam which will be conducted on August 7, 2022. Only those candidates who will clear the NATA entrance exam will become eligible to apply for a 5-year BArch course. Many colleges across India admit students on the basis of their NATA scores.

NATA phase 3 admit card: Follow these steps to download hall tickets

Step 1: Registered candidates should go to the official website of the National Aptitude Test in Architecture - nata.in

Step 2: On the website’s homepage, candidates will have to look for log in section

Step 3: In the next step students will have to log in after entering all their necessary credentials

Step 4: Post logging in, the candidates can head to the NATA Admit Card 2022 link

Step 5: They will be redirected to the NATA admit card window where their admit card will be displayed

Step 6: Finally, the candidate will be required to download the NATA admit card 2022

Step 7: Candidates should make sure to take its printout for future reference

As per the official statement, “Candidate has to download the soft copy of the admit card from the website and has to appear in the examination with a printed hard copy at the concerned examination centre indicated in the downloaded admit card."

About NATA 2022

The National Aptitude Test in Architecture is held annually for candidates seeking admission to BArch courses. Candidates will have to carry one original photo identity card – voter card, pan card, Aadhar card, or driving licence. Now, for details regarding the exam, the first session of the NATA exam will be 200 marks and will consist of 125 questions. The results will be declared by the council after the second NATA exam is conducted. Here is the direct link to download call letters.