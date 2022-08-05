NATA Phase 3 Admit Card 2022 To Be Out Today, Here's How To Download Call Letters

NATA 2022 Phase 3 admit card: The Council of Architecture (CoA) is likely to release the admit cards for the National Aptitude Test in Architecture (NATA) on August 5, 2022. The deadline to register for NATA phase 3 exam ended on July 27, 2022. Once released, the hall tickets can be downloaded by following the steps mentioned below. In order to download the same,s students should be ready with their registration or application number and password. For more details, candidates can go to the official website nata.in.

The Council of Architecture will be conducting the third session of the NATA exam on August 7, 2022. Only those candidates who will clear the NATA entrance exam will become eligible to apply for a 5-year BArch course. Many colleges across India admit students on the basis of their NATA scores.

Following the trend, COA is conducting the NATA 2022 entrance exam in three sessions. This year, Phase 1 of NATA was conducted on June 12, 2022. The phase 2 examination was held on July 3 and phase 3 exam will be held on August 7, 2022.

NATA phase 3 admit card: Here's how to download call letters

Step 1: Registered candidates should go to the official website of the National Aptitude Test in Architecture - nata.in

Step 2: On the website’s homepage, candidates will have to look for log in section

Step 3: In the next step students will have to log in after entering all their necessary credentials

Step 4: Post logging in, the candidates can head to the NATA Admit Card 2022 link

Step 5: They will be redirected to the NATA admit card window where their admit card will be displayed

Step 6: Finally, the candidate will be required to download the NATA admit card 2022

Step 7: It is advised to take a printout of the same for future reference

About NATA 2022

The National Aptitude Test in Architecture is held annually for candidates seeking admission to BArch courses. As per the official statement, “Candidate has to download the soft copy of the admit card from the website and has to appear in the examination with a printed hard copy at the concerned examination centre indicated in the downloaded admit card."

Although the examination will be taken on an online platform, the candidate will be required to visit the exam centre along with their admit cards. They will also be required to carry one original photo identity card – voter card, pan card, Aadhar card, or driving licence. Now, for details regarding the exam, the first session of the NATA exam will be 200 marks and will consist of 125 questions. The results will be declared by the council after the second NATA exam is conducted.