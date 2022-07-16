NATA Results 2022 For Phase II Exam Released At Nata.in; Here's Direct Link To Check

NATA Results 2022: The Council of Architecture, also known as COA, released the National Aptitude Test in Architecture 2022 Phase II result on July 15, 2022. Registered candidates who took the exam on July 7 can check their results now. It has been uploaded on the official website nata.in and can be checked by following the steps mentioned below.

The Phase II examination was conducted on July 7, 2022 for admission to First Year of 5- year B.Arch. Degree Course at architectural institutions. The exam was conducted at various centres across India in two shifts in a Computer-based Test (CBT) mode. The examination consisted of 125 questions for 200 marks. Candidates are allowed to appear for up to 3 NATA tests.

The scorecard which has been released contains rank of candidate and total marks obtained by the candidate in the examination. The direct link to check NATA result has also been attached. In order to check NATA result 2022, students should be ready with their Email ID and password. List of important dates can also be checked here.

NATA 2022: Check important dates here

First test was conducted on June 12, 2022. Result was released on June 23, 2022

The second test was conducted on July 7, 2022. Result has been released on July 15, 2022

The third test will be conducted on August 7, 2022. Result release date has not been announced yet

According to the Council of Architecture, all students will need to pass the NATA exam, in order to get admission into the B.Arch course in various colleges. The higher score that candidates get in their NATA test, the better their chances to get into high tier colleges across all of India.

NATA 2022 Result: Here is how to check scores online