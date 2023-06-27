NATA Test 3 Registration Window Closing Today At 8 Pm, Here's How To Apply

NATA Phase 3 registration: The Council of Architecture (CoA) will close the registration window for National Aptitude Test in Architecture (NATA) test 3 today, June 27. The window will close at 8 pm. Aspirants can apply for NATA test 3 online at nata.in. The exam will be held on July 9.

Interested and eligible candidates can get themselves registered by following the steps mentioned below. The Council of Architecture will be conducting the third session of the NATA exam on July 9 for which the admit card will be released on July 5. Only those candidates who will clear the NATA entrance exam will become eligible to apply for a 5-year BArch course. There are many colleges across India that admit students on the basis of their NATA scores.

How to apply for NATA Test 3

Step 1: Aspirants should go to the official website of NATA at nata.in.

Step 2: On the homepage, they should click on the "NATA 2023 registration" link

Step 3: In the next step, candidates will have to generate user ID and password and fill up the NATA application form as instructed

Step 4: They should make sure to cross-check application details and upload all scanned images of documents

Step 5: Candidates will be allowed to proceed only if they pay the application fee

Step 6: Download a copy of the challan and confirmation page

Step 7: Take its printout for future reference

According to the Council of Architecture, all students will need to pass the NATA exam, in order to get admission into the B.Arch course in various colleges. The higher score that candidates get in their NATA test, the better their chances to get into high tier colleges across all of India.