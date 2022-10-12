National Eligibility Test Candidates Complain Of Exam Center 'chaos' 3 Days Before Exam

In a shocking incident, sources informed Republic Media Network of recent alleged mismanagement in conducting the NET (National Eligibility Test) exam for JRF (Junior Research Fellowship). Several complaints about providing inconvenient exam centers to the candidates have been shared on social media as well.

NET (central level exam conducted by UGC NTA) is the exam conducted for various streams including Commerce for the post of Assistant Professor. As per sources, the notification for applying for the exam was sent in April and the exam was supposed to be held in June. It was postponed thrice and ultimately it was scheduled for the last week of September.

Due to the festive season, exams were held for a few streams and for Commerce graduates, it was postponed to October 14. Sources said that a female candidate who has applied for the exam, had given the following exam center as the choice of preference in the order of priority - Hassan, Mysuru, Chikmagalur and Bengaluru. However, on Tuesday, October 11, (three days before the exam), when she checked for the hall ticket online, the exam center was given as Belagavi (450 Kms from the preferred exam center choice).

However, sources informed that there has been no official notification from NTA, nor were exam center and timings specified, with less than three days left for the exam.

Here are some complaints on social media by several other candidates:

Image: Shutterstock/Representative