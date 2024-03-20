Advertisement

The National Institute of Science Education and Research (NISER), Bhubaneswar, is set to begin the registration process for the National Entrance Screening Test (NEST) 2024 today, March 20. Prospective candidates keen on appearing for the NEST 2024 can register through the official website, nestexam.in.

Registration for NEST 2024 will remain open until May 31. The examination is scheduled to take place on June 30, with the admit cards expected to be available for download on June 15 from the official website.

Advertisement

NEST 2024 aims to fill a total of 200 seats for Integrated MSc programmes in Biology, Chemistry, Mathematics, and Physics. The results of NEST 2024 are anticipated to be declared on July 10.

NEST 2024 Exam Pattern:

Advertisement

The NEST 2024 exam will have a duration of 3 hours and 30 minutes. It will consist of 68 questions worth 200 marks. The paper will be divided into four sections covering Physics, Chemistry, Mathematics, and Biology.

NEST 2024 Important Dates

Start of Online application for NEST 2024: March 20, 2024

Closing of Online application: May 31, 2024 (midnight)

Download of Admit Card begins: June 15, 2024

NEST 2024 examination: June 30, 2024 (Hours of examination: 9:00 AM – 12:30 PM & 2:30 PM – 6:00 PM)

Announcement of results on NEST website: July 10, 2024

How to Apply for NEST 2024

Visit the official website of NEST 2024 at www.nestexam.in. Click on the ‘New candidates’ registration link and complete the online registration form to register. Fill in all the necessary details in the registration form, including Name, Date of Birth, High School roll number, Mobile number, email id, etc. Enter the captcha code and click on ‘Register’. Upon successful registration, candidates will receive their user id and password for the application form via SMS or Email. Log in to the website using the provided credentials and fill in all the required details in the application form. Provide information in various sections such as Personal, Academic, communication details, preferred exam center, etc. Upload the required documents in the prescribed format. Choose the payment gateway and complete the transaction for the application fee. After successfully completing the transaction, candidates should take a printout of the fee receipt and the filled-in Application form for future reference.

NEST 2024 Exam Pattern Overview:

Exam Mode: Online mode - CBT

Test Language: English only

Type of Questions: Objective-type questions including Multiple Choice Questions (MCQs) and Multiple Selection Questions (MSQs)

Total Questions: 68 questions

Total Marks: 200 marks

NEST 2024 Eligibility Criteria

Candidates who have cleared the Class 12 exams or equivalent in 2022, 2023, or those appearing in 2024, irrespective of category and age, are eligible to apply for NEST 2024. To be eligible, candidates must have secured a minimum of 60% marks in aggregate (or equivalent grade) in Class 12 exams from any recognized board. However, for reserved category candidates such as SC, ST candidates, and Divyang candidates, the minimum requirement is 55%.

Click here for NEST 2024 Information Brochure