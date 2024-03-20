×

Top Trending Stories

Finally, a news app that is for the believers. Republic World Mobile App.

Download App

Defence
Economy News
World
Lifestyle
Opinion
Politics
Crime
Videos
Tech
Defence Policy
Bell icon
Search icon
English
हिंदी
বাংলা
ಕನ್ನಡ
Advertisement

Updated March 20th, 2024 at 09:04 IST

National Entrance Screening Test (NEST) 2024 Registration Begins Today, Here's How to Apply

The National Institute of Science Education and Research (NISER), Bhubaneswar, will today begin registration process for the National Entrance Screening Test

Reported by: Nandini Verma
NISER Bhubaneswar
NISER Bhubaneswar | Image:NISER Bhubaneswar Website
  • Listen to this article
  • 3 min read
Advertisement

The National Institute of Science Education and Research (NISER), Bhubaneswar, is set to begin the registration process for the National Entrance Screening Test (NEST) 2024 today, March 20. Prospective candidates keen on appearing for the NEST 2024 can register through the official website, nestexam.in.

Registration for NEST 2024 will remain open until May 31. The examination is scheduled to take place on June 30, with the admit cards expected to be available for download on June 15 from the official website.

Advertisement

NEST 2024 aims to fill a total of 200 seats for Integrated MSc programmes in Biology, Chemistry, Mathematics, and Physics. The results of NEST 2024 are anticipated to be declared on July 10.

NEST 2024 Exam Pattern: 

Advertisement

The NEST 2024 exam will have a duration of 3 hours and 30 minutes. It will consist of 68 questions worth 200 marks. The paper will be divided into four sections covering Physics, Chemistry, Mathematics, and Biology.

NEST 2024 Important Dates

  • Start of Online application for NEST 2024: March 20, 2024 
  • Closing of Online application: May 31, 2024 (midnight) 
  • Download of Admit Card begins: June 15, 2024 
  • NEST 2024 examination: June 30, 2024 (Hours of examination: 9:00 AM – 12:30 PM & 2:30 PM – 6:00 PM) 
  • Announcement of results on NEST website: July 10, 2024

How to Apply for NEST 2024

  1. Visit the official website of NEST 2024 at www.nestexam.in.
  2. Click on the ‘New candidates’ registration link and complete the online registration form to register.
  3. Fill in all the necessary details in the registration form, including Name, Date of Birth, High School roll number, Mobile number, email id, etc. Enter the captcha code and click on ‘Register’.
  4. Upon successful registration, candidates will receive their user id and password for the application form via SMS or Email.
  5. Log in to the website using the provided credentials and fill in all the required details in the application form.
  6. Provide information in various sections such as Personal, Academic, communication details, preferred exam center, etc.
  7. Upload the required documents in the prescribed format.
  8. Choose the payment gateway and complete the transaction for the application fee.
  9. After successfully completing the transaction, candidates should take a printout of the fee receipt and the filled-in Application form for future reference.

NEST 2024 Exam Pattern Overview:

  • Exam Mode: Online mode - CBT
  • Test Language: English only
  • Type of Questions: Objective-type questions including Multiple Choice Questions (MCQs) and Multiple Selection Questions (MSQs)
  • Total Questions: 68 questions
  • Total Marks: 200 marks

NEST 2024 Eligibility Criteria

Candidates who have cleared the Class 12 exams or equivalent in 2022, 2023, or those appearing in 2024, irrespective of category and age, are eligible to apply for NEST 2024. To be eligible, candidates must have secured a minimum of 60% marks in aggregate (or equivalent grade) in Class 12 exams from any recognized board. However, for reserved category candidates such as SC, ST candidates, and Divyang candidates, the minimum requirement is 55%.

Click here for NEST 2024 Information Brochure

Advertisement

Published March 20th, 2024 at 09:04 IST

Your Voice. Now Direct.

Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Trending Quicks

pm modi

PM Modi on startups

a minute ago
Tim Cook

Tim Cook visits China

4 minutes ago
England vs Australia 2nd Test live score The Ashes ENG vs AUS Live Stokes vs Cummins

Ashes 2023, Lord's Test

5 minutes ago
Karnataka Congress on Edge As Muslim Leaders Demand 3 Tickets For Lok Sabha Elections

Karnataka Lok Sabha

5 minutes ago
Three Set Themselves on Fire in Bengaluru's JP Nagar, Die

Bengaluru Suicide

7 minutes ago
War 2 Hrithik Roshan

War 2 Update

9 minutes ago
Samsung

Samsung revenue plans

13 minutes ago
BREAKING: 30 Persons Injured After Bus Falls Off Bridge in Maharashtra's Parbhani

Maha Bus Accident

19 minutes ago
European Union

EU on Meta, Apple

20 minutes ago
USA Cricket

USA Cricket confirmed to

21 minutes ago
Stock market news

Sensex jumps 200 points

23 minutes ago
Understanding Different Types Of Workouts To Train More Effectively

Different Workouts

29 minutes ago
Balkaur Singh file photo

Balkaur Singh's Ordeal

30 minutes ago
India to vote in 7 phases for the upcoming Lok Sabha elections

LS POLLS 2024 LIVE

34 minutes ago
Bitcoin

Bitcoin Rally

37 minutes ago
A structure set on fire by angry people after the death of two boys in Budaun on Tuesday night

Badaun Double Murder

37 minutes ago
MK Stalin

DMK Manifesto

an hour ago
Bobby Deol and Suriya in Kanguva

Bobby Praises Suriya

an hour ago
Advertisement

Republic Top 5

  1. Hanuman Chalisa Row: What Led to Mega Protest in Bengaluru | Key Points

    India News14 hours ago

  2. Outrage in Bodoloand After Community Shown in Bad Light

    India News14 hours ago

  3. NIA Arrests 11 More People In Ram Navami Case

    India News15 hours ago

  4. Direct tax collection grew at 19.88% in FY24

    Economy News15 hours ago

  5. Tata Motors inaugurates registered vehicle scrapping facility

    Business News15 hours ago
Advertisement
Advertisement
Whatsapp logo