National Exit Test (NExT) To Be Held in October 2024, Future Tests To Be Held In Feb, August: NCISM
NExT is tentatively scheduled for October 2024. Future NExT exams will be held twice a year, in February and August, 2025. Official notice out.
NExT is tentatively scheduled for October. Future NExT exams will be held twice a year, in February and August, 2025.
