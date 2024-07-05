sb.scorecardresearch
Published 17:19 IST, July 5th 2024

National Exit Test (NExT) To Be Held in October 2024, Future Tests To Be Held In Feb, August: NCISM

NExT is tentatively scheduled for October 2024. Future NExT exams will be held twice a year, in February and August, 2025. Official notice out.

Reported by: Nandini Verma
Image: PTI/representative
17:19 IST, July 5th 2024