NBE FMGE June Admit Card Released, Follow These Steps To Download Hall Tickets

NBE FMGE admit card 2022: The National Board Examination in Medical Sciences (NBEMS) released the FMGE admit cards on May 26, 2022. The hall tickets have been released for the Foreign Medical Graduate Examination. The admit cards can be accessed on the official website of NBEMS natboard.edu.in. All those candidates who have got themselves registered for the FMGE 2022, can now download the call letters. In order to download the same, they should be ready with their log in credentials like registration ID and password. Candidates must know that the NBEMS has kept hall tickets on hold for those candidates who have failed to rectify the deficiencies in their applications. List of deficiencies is attached below.

Deficiencies that need to be rectified

Primary Medical Qualification Degree certificate/Provisional Pass Certificate- duly apostilled/attested by the Embassy of India in the country from where the primary medical qualification has been obtained Eligibility Certificate issued by the NMC/MCI (If applicable) Proof of citizenship.

FMGE Admit Card 2022: Step-by-step guide to download hall tickets

Step 1: Go to the NBEMS official website- natboard.edu.in

Step 2: On the homepage, look for the link that reads ‘examination’ and then select FMGE

Step 3: On the login window, candidates will have to enter their user ID and password

Step 4: Post submitting the details, FMGE admit card 2022 will appear on the screen

Step 5: Go through the details and instructions mentioned on it

Step 6: Download the same

Step 7: Take its printout for future reference

"Candidates who fail to submit duly completed applications with requisite documents and/or fail to rectify the deficiencies in their applications by the last date prescribed for rectification shall be declared ineligible. Admit Card shall not be issued to candidates who are declared ineligible before the conduct of the examination," official notice of NBEMS reads

To be noted that it is mandatory to carry admit card to the exam hall. Candidates will not be getting hard copy of the admit card for board. Therefore, they should not forget to download it from website and take its printout. In case they fail to carry the same to exam hall, they will not be allowed to take the exams.