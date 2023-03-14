NBE FNB Exit Exam 2023: Registration Window Closing Today, Apply Now

NBE FNB Exit Exam 2023: The National Board of Examinations in Medical Sciences (NBEMS) will on Tuesday close the online application window for the Fellowship Exit Examination (FEE) 2022. Aspirants can register for FEE 2022 till 11.55 pm today. Interested and eligible students can apply online at natboard.edu.in.

As per the schedule released by NBE, the fellowship exit exam will be held in March or April 2023. "National Board of Examinations in Medical Sciences (NBEMS) shall conduct the Fellowship Exit Examination 2022 in March/April 2023. Please refer to the Information Bulletin at NBEMS website https://natboard.edu.in (22nd February 2023 onwards) for eligibility criteria, fee structure, scheme of examination, and other details. Application form for Fellowship Exit Examination 2022 can only be submitted online at https://natboard.edu.in from 22nd February 2023 (4 PM Onwards) to 14th March 2023 (Till 11:55 PM)," the official notice reads.

Eligibility Criteria

Applicants will have to pay an application fee of Rs 6,000 for the NBEMS fellowship exit exam at the time of registration. Candidates applying for NBEMS FNB 2022 should have a minimum of 50% marks in aggregate in theory and practical paper to qualify for the exam

FNB Exam Pattern

The FNB theory paper will be conducted for 3 hours. It will consist of 10 questions with 10 marks each (10x10= 100 marks). The NBEMS FEE 2022 practical exam will be for 300 marks and includes a clinical exam and viva.