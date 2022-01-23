NBEMS FDST Admit Cards To Be Released Tomorrow; Check How To Download

NBEMS FDST Admit Card: The admit card for the Foreign Dental Screening Test (FDST) is expected to be released tomorrow, January 24, 2022, by the National Board of Education in Medical Sciences (NBEMS). Candidates who have registered their names for the examination can download the admit card by visiting the official website at natboard.edu.in/. The FDSCT 2022 will be conducted for Indian citizens or overseas Indian citizens who have been awarded MDS Degree or PG Diploma dental qualifications by a dental institution outside India.

According to the official notice, "An Indian citizen, a Person of Indian Origin (PIO), or an Overseas Citizen of India (OCI) possessing a primary dental qualification, a PG Diploma, or a Post-Graduate dental qualification awarded by any dental institution outside India, who is desirous of getting registration with any state dental council or for any other purpose as specified by the Dental Council of India from time to time, on or after the date of publication of these regulations in the official gazette, shall have to qualify a screening test conducted by the prescribed authority," the official bulletin reads.

NBEMS FDST Admit Cards: Here's how to download

Step 1: Visit the official website of NBEMS, nbe.edu.in.

Step 2: Now, click on the respective link of the FDST 2021 admit card present on the homepage.

Step 3: Then, enter your login credentials.

Step 4: The Admit Card window will now open. You will see the option to download the admit card. Click on download and take a printout of the same.

Step 5: Insert your most recent passport-sized, coloured photograph into the space provided on the admit card.

NBEMS FDST: More details

The FDST 2022 examination will be conducted by NBEMS on January 28, 2022. The Board will announce the results by February 21, 2022. The examination will be conducted on a computer-based platform in Delhi. The NBEMS is an autonomous organization of the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare. In case candidates face any problem they can contact the helpline number at -022 – 61087595/ 011- 45593000 or write an email at helpdesknbeexam@natboard.edu.in.

(Image: Unsplash, Representative)