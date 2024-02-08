NBEMS releases FMGE admit card for December 2023 exam, here's direct link to download

Advertisement

The National Board of Examinations in Medical Sciences (NBEMS) has officially released the Admit Card for the Foreign Medical Graduate Examination (FMGE) December 2023. Candidates can now access and download their admit cards from the NBEMS website at natboard.edu.in.

Initially slated for release on January 12, 2024, the admit card's availability was rescheduled, as per the official notice which reads, “The admit cards for FMGE December 2023 shall be issued on 15.01.2024 at NBEMS website https://natboard.edu.in.”

How to Download FMGE December Admit Card 2023:

1. Visit the official NBEMS website at natboard.edu.in

2. Locate and click on the FMGE December 2023 admit card link on the home page.

3. Enter your login details and click submit.

4. Download the admit card page and ensure to keep a hard copy for examination day.

Direct link to download FMGE admit card.

Examination Details:

The FMGE December 2023 exam is scheduled for January 20, 2024, with two shifts: 9 am to 11.30 am and 2 pm to 4.30 pm. The examination consists of a single paper comprising 300 multiple-choice questions. The paper will be delivered in two parts on the same day, with each part containing 150 questions to be attempted in 150 minutes.

Candidates are encouraged to refer to the NBEMS official website for additional details and updates regarding the examination. The NBEMS remains the authoritative source for any related information.

As the examination date approaches, candidates are advised to prepare adequately and ensure all necessary documents, including the admit card, are in order. The NBEMS wishes all candidates the best of luck in their upcoming FMGE December 2023 examination.