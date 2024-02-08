NBEMS to release FMGE admit card 2023 tomorrow, here's how to download

Advertisement

The National Board of Examinations (NBE) is set to release the admit card for the FMGE 2023 December session on January 15 in online mode. Candidates can download the FMGE admit card by logging into their registered accounts with the credentials generated during registration. The link to download the admit card will be provided below after it becomes available. Initially scheduled for January 12, the FMGE 2023 exam for the December session is now slated for January 20, 2024.

The FMGE 2023 admit card contains crucial details such as candidate names, date of birth, exam center along with its address, roll number, and other guidelines for the exam day. It is mandatory for registered FMGE exam candidates to carry the hall ticket and relevant documents to the exam center for verification purposes. The FMGE 2023 exam aims to grant provisional/permanent registration certificates from the National Medical Commission (NMC) and State Medical Council (SMC) for Indian and Overseas Citizens of India (OCIs).

How to download FMGE admit card

Medical graduates preparing for FMGE 2023 should follow a simple procedure to download the admit card:

1. Visit the official website at nbe.edu.in

2. Select ‘FMGE December 2023 exam.’

3. Log in using the User ID and password.

4. Click on “Download admit card.”

5. Verify all the information on the hall ticket before downloading it.

6. Download and keep multiple printouts of the FMGE hall ticket for reference.

Candidates are strongly advised to read the article on FMGE admit card 2023 download to gain more insights and ensure a smooth examination process.