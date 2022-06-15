NCHM JEE 2022 Admit Card Released; Here's Direct Link To Download

NCHM JEE Admit Card 2022: The admit card for the National Council of Hotel Management Joint Entrance Examination (NCHM JEE) has been released by the National Testing Agency (NTA) today, June 15, 2022. Candidates who have registered their names for the examination can check the NCHM JEE admit cards 2022 by visiting the official website—nchmjee.nta.nic.in. Candidates should be aware that they need to enter their application number and date of birth to download the NCHM JEE 2022 admit card.

The examination is scheduled to be held on Saturday, June 18. According to the official notice, candidates are required to carry their admit card on the day of the exam in order to be granted entry. It is advised that candidates must carry a photo ID to ease the identification process.

NCH JEE Admit Card 2022: Here's how to download the NCHM JEE 2022 Admit Card

Step 1: In order to download the NCH JEE Admit Card 2022 candidates are required to visit the official website of NCHM JEE - nchmjee.nta.nic.in .

. Step 2: Then, open the homepage, and click on the "Download Admit Card For NCHM JEE-2022" link.

Step 3: Now, candidates are required to enter their application number, date of birth, and security pin.

Step 4: Click on the "Submit" button.

Step 5: Your NCHM JEE admit card 2022 will be displayed on the screen.

Step 6: Save it to your computer and print it for future reference.

If candidates face any issues while downloading the admit card, they can call the NTA Help Desk at 011-40759000 or write an e-mail to nchm@nta.ac.in. Also, in the case of any discrepancies in the information on the admit card, they can contact the helpline number. It is recommended that candidates regularly visit the official website of NTA for fresh updates.

