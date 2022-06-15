NCHM JEE 2022 Admit Card Released; Here's Direct Link To Download

Quick links:
Image: Shutterstock
NCHM JEE Admit Card 2022: The admit card for the National Council of Hotel Management Joint Entrance Examination (NCHM JEE) has been released by the National Testing Agency (NTA) today, June 15, 2022. Candidates who have registered their names for the examination can check the NCHM JEE admit cards 2022 by visiting the official website—nchmjee.nta.nic.in. Candidates should be aware that they need to enter their application number and date of birth to download the NCHM JEE 2022 admit card.
The examination is scheduled to be held on Saturday, June 18. According to the official notice, candidates are required to carry their admit card on the day of the exam in order to be granted entry. It is advised that candidates must carry a photo ID to ease the identification process.
If candidates face any issues while downloading the admit card, they can call the NTA Help Desk at 011-40759000 or write an e-mail to nchm@nta.ac.in. Also, in the case of any discrepancies in the information on the admit card, they can contact the helpline number. It is recommended that candidates regularly visit the official website of NTA for fresh updates.