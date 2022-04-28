NCHM JEE 2022 Registration Deadline Extended; Here's How To Apply

NCHM JEE Registration: The National Testing Agency (NTA) has postponed the National Council of Hotel Management Joint Entrance Examination (NCHM JEE) for 2022. According to the latest schedule, the test will be held on June 18, 2022. The last date to submit the NCHM JEE Registration Application form is May 16, 2022 till 5:00 pm Candidates must take note that the last date to pay the application fee is May 16 up to 11:55 pm. The correction window will remain open between May 18 to May 20, 2022.

According to the official notice, "The National Testing Agency (NTA) will be conducting the National Council for Hotel Management Joint Entrance Examination (NCHM JEE) – 2022 on 18.06.2022 in the computer-based mode for admission to the B.Sc. (Hospitality & Hotel Management). The course will be held at one of the Institutes of Hotel Management (IHM) that are affiliated with the academic year 2022–23, the National Council for Hotel Management and Catering Technology (NCHM & CT)

NCHM JEE Official Notice

NCHM JEE 2022 Registration: Here's how to apply

Step 1: Candidates need to visit the official website of the NCHM JEE website - nchmjee.nta.nic.in .

. Step 2: Then, on the homepage, click on the "New Registration" button.

Step 3: Enter the required credentials and upload the required documents in the NCHMCT JEE application form.

Step 4: Pay the application fee.

Step 5: Then, click on the "Submit" button.

Step 6: Download the PDF file or take printouts of the NCHM JEE application form for future reference.

NCHM JEE: More details

National Council for Hotel Management and Catering Technology(NCHMCT) is autonomous body that comes under the Ministry of Tourism, Government of India. It regulates academics in the field of Hospitality Education & training in India. B.Sc (HHA) is a three-year, six-semester course that equips students with the skills and knowledge required to perform supervisory responsibilities in the hospitality sector. In case the candidates face any issues, they can reach out to NTA at nchm@nta.ac.in or call NTA at 011 4075 9000 or 011 6922 7700. It is recommended that candidates regularly visit the official website of NTA for fresh updates.

