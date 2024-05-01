Advertisement

The admit cards for the NCHMJEE-2024 have been made available on the official website https://exams.nta.ac.in/NCHM/. Candidates who have registered for the exam can now download their respective admit cards from the provided website. It is essential for candidates to carefully read the instructions mentioned in the admit card.

National Council for Hotel Management Joint Entrance Examination (NCHMJEE-2024) is set to take place on May 11, 2024, as announced by the National Testing Agency (NTA). This examination serves as the gateway for admission to the B.Sc. (Hospitality & Hotel Administration) Course at various Institutes of Hotel Management (IHM) affiliated with the National Council for Hotel Management and Catering Technology (NCHM&CT) for the Academic Year 2024-25.

Advertisement

NCHMJEE 2024

Here are some important points for candidates to note:

The admit card is provisionally issued to candidates, subject to the fulfilment of eligibility conditions.

Admit cards will not be sent by post. Candidates must download them from the official website.

Candidates must not alter or modify any information on the admit card.

The issuance of the admit card does not guarantee eligibility, which will be further verified during subsequent stages of the admission process.

Candidates are advised to keep a copy of their admit card in good condition for future reference.

In case candidates encounter any difficulty in downloading the admit card or find any discrepancy in the details provided, they can reach out to the NTA Help Desk at 011-40759000 or send an email to nchm@nta.ac.in for assistance.

To stay updated with the latest information and updates regarding the NCHMJEE-2024 exam, candidates are advised to regularly visit the NTA website www.nta.ac.in and https://exams.nta.ac.in/NCHM/.

Advertisement