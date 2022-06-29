NEET 2022 Exam City Intimation Slip Released; Here's Direct Link To Download

NEET Exam City intimation Slip: The National Testing Agency, NTA has released the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test, NEET 2022 exam city allotment slips today, June 29, 2022. The exam city allotment slips are available on the official of NTA - neet.nta.nic.in. Candidates must take note that the NEET UG 2022 exam is scheduled to be held on July 17, 2022. In order to download the exam city allotment slips students are required to enter their NEET application number and date of birth. For the comfort of the candidates, we have also mentioned below the step-by-step process and provided the direct link to download it.

NEET 2022: Here's how to download exam city slips

Step 1: To download the exam city slips

candidates are required to visit the official website of the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test - neet.nta.nic.in.

Step 2: Then, on the homepage, click on the link that says, "Advance Intimation of Examination City for NEET(UG)-2022."

Step 3: Automatically, a new page would open

Step 5: Now, candidates need to enter their application number and other details as asked.

Step 6: Automatically, your NEET UG exam city slip will be displayed on the screen.

Step 7: Download and take print a copy of it for future reference.

Here's direct link to download NEET 2022 Exam city slips - CLICK HERE

NEET UG Admit Card 2022: Follow these steps to download the admit card

Step 1: To download the NEET UG Admit Card 2022 candidates are required to visit the official site of NTA - neet.nta.nic.in.

Step 2: Then, click on the link to download NEET admit card on the homepage.

Step 3: A new page will open, enter your login credentials and submit.

Step 4: Download and get a printout of NEET admit card 2022 for future references.

Meanwhile, students are demanding a postponement of NEET 2022. Although NTA has not responded to the request made by the students to release these exam city slips, NTA has indicated that NEET UG 2022 admit cards for the July 17, 2022 exam will be released sometime soon. It is advised that candidates must visit the official website for fresh updates and more information.

Image: Shutterstock/ Representative