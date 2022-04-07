NEET 2022 Live Updates: NEET-UG To Be Conducted In 14 Foreign Cities, Check Full List Here

Quick links:
Image: Unsplash
The National Testing Agency has incresed the exam duration for the NEET UG 2022. The students will now get 20 more minutes to solve the NEET paper, NEET will now be of 200 minutes (3 hours and 20 minutes).
Candidates will have to choose the of medium of question paper while filling in the application form. To be noted that the option once chosen cannot be changed.
The medical entrance test will comprise of four subjects Physics, Chemistry, Botany, Zoology. Each subject will consist of two sections with internal choices in one section. While Section A will consist of 35 questions, section B will have only 15 questions. Out of the 15 questions from Section B, candidates can choose to attempt any 10 questions.
Official notification reads, "A total of approximately 543 cities in India and 14 Cities Outside India (Annexure-I) have been added for NEET (UG) – 2022"
In order to be eligible, applicants must have completed 17 years of age at the time of admission or will complete that age on or before 31 December of the year of his/her admission to the first year of the Undergraduate Medical Course. There is no upper age limit. Earlier the upper age limit to apply was 25 years.
This time the NEET will be held in 13 languages. These languages are English, Hindi, Assamese, Bengali, Gujarati, Kannada, Malayalam, Marathi, Odia, Punjabi, Tamil, Telugu, and Urdu.
The NTA releases JEE Main 2022 and NEET 2022 free mock tests at nta.ac.in. By taking those mock tests, engineering and medical candidates try to improve their speed and accuracy. For more details, candidates can click here.
In 2021, a record 16,14,777 candidates registered for the NEET-UG exam, of which 95.6% appeared. A total of 8,70,074 (about 56.4%) candidates qualified the exam. The number of female candidates who qualified the exam was 1.19 lakh higher than the male aspirants.
NTA has uploaded the NEET UG study material on its website. NEET-UG is for medical and allied courses and last year, the NEET-UG exam was held on September 12, with over 95 percent of the registered candidates appearing for the medical entrance exam.
The NTA said, "Candidates must ensure that the e-mail address and mobile number provided in the online application form are their own or of parents and guardians only as all information and communication will be sent by NTA through e-mail on the registered e-mail address or SMS on the registered mobile number only."
The Entrance Test shall consist of 200 multiple choice questions (four options with a single correct answer) from Physics, Chemistry, and Biology (Botany & Zoology). 50 questions in each subject will be divided into two Sections (A and B). The duration of the Examination will be 200 minutes (03 hours 20 minutes). It will begin at 2 PM and will continue till 05.20 PM.
A Twitter user tweeted, "U must consider NEET aspirants too ...we do have our boards xm. Why u r always supporting jee aspirants... that's not fair sir."
U must consider NEET aspirants too ...we do have our boards xm. Why u r always supporting jee aspirants... that's not fair sir. #postponeneetug2022— Anukriti Das (@das_anukriti) April 6, 2022
Another user tweeted, "#postponeneetug2022 please sir postpone the dates it's very unfair to us you have given jee students so much time jee main never happened after neet and our councelling was so late too....please it's about our career"
#postponeneetug2022 please sir postpone the dates it's very unfair to us you have given jee students so much time jee main never happened after neet and our councelling was so late too....please it's about our career 🙏 @DG_NTA @narendramodi @EduMinOfIndia— Irshita Sharma (@irshita_sharma) April 7, 2022
Twitter users who are claiming to be aspirants are using #postponeneetug2022 to mark their demand of postponing NEET UG 2022. Students are raising the issue of not getting enough time to study and said that like JEE dates, NEET dates should be revised too.
NEET 2022 is scheduled to be conducted in offline mode. Candidates will have to use ball point pens to fill the OMR sheets.
The 14 foreign cities in which NEET will be conducted can be checked here.
Application Process for NEET (UG) 2022 is now open. All the best. @EduMinOfIndia pic.twitter.com/fYibGc0JaB— National Testing Agency (@DG_NTA) April 6, 2022
National Testing Agency has said that this would be the first time that NEET (UG) would be held in 14 cities outside India.
NEET (UG) 2022 to be held in 14 cities outside India for the first time. @dpradhanbjp @EduMinOfIndia— National Testing Agency (@DG_NTA) April 6, 2022
“Candidates who have passed Class 12 from Open School or as private candidates shall not be eligible to appear for the ‘National Eligibility Cum Entrance Test’,” the NTA said.
NEET UG 2022: Interested candiadtes can click on this link to apply. For more details, candidates can click here.
The exam will be conducted in 13 languages i.e. English, Hindi, Assamese, Bengali, Gujarati, Kannada, Malayalam, Marathi, Odia, Punjabi, Tamil, Telugu, and Urdu.
Every year, NEET UG is conducted for the selection of eligible candidates for admission to MBBS, BDS, AYUSH, Veterinary, BSc Nursing, and Life Science courses. Following the pattern that was followed in 2021. NEET 2022 will be conducted for multiple-choice questions from Physics, Chemistry, and Biology (Botany and Zoology).
Digilocker tweeted, "Good News for Candidates of National Testing Agency (#NTA), you will be able to access your #NEET UG 2022 Confirmation page in your #DigiLocker soon. Sign up on DigiLocker https://digilocker.gov.in/installapp."
Good News for Candidates of National Testing Agency (#NTA), you will be able to access your #NEET UG 2022 Confirmation page in your #DigiLocker soon. Sign up on DigiLocker https://t.co/Y8SaVNAAha pic.twitter.com/2PdZXnTDZi— DigiLocker (@digilocker_ind) March 28, 2022
NEET PG 2022 internship deadline has been set for July 31, 2022, and will remain unchanged. This comes in line with SC dismissing a plea that was seeking an extension of NEET Internship dates announced previously. The Supreme Court cited disruption to the academic schedule as a reason for not agreeing to extend the deadline.
Students will have to follow the instructions listed in the information bulletin to fill out the forms carefully and enroll for the medical entrance exams. The agency on the website clarified that those who fail to duly fill all the information correctly will risk disqualification from the examination.