NEET 2022 Live Updates: NEET-UG To Be Conducted In 14 Foreign Cities, Check Full List Here

National Testing Agency will be conducting the NEET UG 2022 exam on July 17, 2022. Registrations are going on and the deadline to register ends on May 6, 2022. Check highlights, eligibility, exam pattern, and all other details related to NEET UG 2022.

Ruchika Kumari
18:01 IST, April 7th 2022
NEET UG 2022: Exam duration increased

The National Testing Agency has incresed the exam duration for the NEET UG 2022. The students will now get 20 more minutes to solve the NEET paper, NEET will now be of 200 minutes (3 hours and 20 minutes). 

17:37 IST, April 7th 2022
NEET UG 2022: Candidates will have to choose language

Candidates will have to choose the of medium of question paper while filling in the application form. To be noted that the option once chosen cannot be changed.

17:14 IST, April 7th 2022
NEET UG 2022: Exam pattern remains the same

The medical entrance test will comprise of four subjects Physics, Chemistry, Botany, Zoology. Each subject will consist of two sections with internal choices in one section. While Section A will consist of 35 questions, section B will have only 15 questions. Out of the 15 questions from Section B, candidates can choose to attempt any 10 questions. 

16:57 IST, April 7th 2022
NEET 2022: Check codes of 14 foreign cities
  • Abu Dhabi 9903
  • Bangkok 9904
  • Colombo 9905
  • Doha 9906
  • Dubai 9902
  • Kathmandu 9907
  • Kuala Lumpur 9908
  • Kuwait City 9901
  • Lagos 9909
  • Manama 9910
  • Muscat 9911
  • Riyadh 9912
  • Sharjah 9913
  • Singapore 9914
16:39 IST, April 7th 2022
NEET UG: Almost all major cities to have centre

Official notification reads, "A total of approximately 543 cities in India and 14 Cities Outside India (Annexure-I) have been added for NEET (UG) – 2022"

16:19 IST, April 7th 2022
NEET UG 2022: Age limit criteria eliminated

In order to be eligible, applicants must have completed 17 years of age at the time of admission or will complete that age on or before 31 December of the year of his/her admission to the first year of the Undergraduate Medical Course. There is no upper age limit. Earlier the upper age limit to apply was 25 years.

15:46 IST, April 7th 2022
NEET UG 2022: Major changes being made this time

This time the NEET will be held in 13 languages. These languages are English, Hindi, Assamese, Bengali, Gujarati, Kannada, Malayalam, Marathi, Odia, Punjabi, Tamil, Telugu, and Urdu.

15:34 IST, April 7th 2022
NEET UG 2022: NTA to conduct free mock test

The NTA releases JEE Main 2022 and NEET 2022 free mock tests at nta.ac.in. By taking those mock tests, engineering and medical candidates try to improve their speed and accuracy. For more details, candidates can click here

15:17 IST, April 7th 2022
NEET 2021: Check result overview here

In 2021, a record 16,14,777 candidates registered for the NEET-UG exam, of which 95.6% appeared. A total of 8,70,074 (about 56.4%) candidates qualified the exam. The number of female candidates who qualified the exam was 1.19 lakh higher than the male aspirants.

14:53 IST, April 7th 2022
NEET UG 2022: Subject experts to provide free lectures

NTA has uploaded the NEET UG study material on its website. NEET-UG is for medical and allied courses and last year, the NEET-UG exam was held on September 12, with over 95 percent of the registered candidates appearing for the medical entrance exam.

14:34 IST, April 7th 2022
NEET 2022: Instructions to be followed
  • Candidates can apply for NEET (UG) - 2022 through the “Online” mode only through the website https://neet.nta.nic.in/
  • Submission of the Online Application Form may be done by accessing the NTA website https://neet.nta.nic.in/ The Application Form in any other mode will not be accepted
  • Only one application is to be submitted by a candidate
  • Candidates must strictly follow the instructions given in the Information Bulletin and on the NTA website
  • Candidates not complying with the instructions shall be summarily disqualified
14:19 IST, April 7th 2022
NEET UG 2022: NTA advises to fill details carefully

The NTA said, "Candidates must ensure that the e-mail address and mobile number provided in the online application form are their own or of parents and guardians only as all information and communication will be sent by NTA through e-mail on the registered e-mail address or SMS on the registered mobile number only."

13:25 IST, April 7th 2022
NEET UG 2022: Check exam timing here

The Entrance Test shall consist of 200 multiple choice questions (four options with a single correct answer) from Physics, Chemistry, and Biology (Botany & Zoology). 50 questions in each subject will be divided into two Sections (A and B). The duration of the Examination will be 200 minutes (03 hours 20 minutes). It will begin at 2 PM and will continue till 05.20 PM.

13:09 IST, April 7th 2022
NEET UG 2022: Aspirants are demanding postponement

A Twitter user tweeted, "U must consider NEET aspirants too ...we do have our boards xm. Why u r always supporting jee aspirants... that's not fair sir."

Another user tweeted, "#postponeneetug2022 please sir postpone the dates it's very unfair to us you have given jee students so much time jee main never happened after neet and our councelling was so late too....please it's about our career"

 

12:51 IST, April 7th 2022
#postponeneetug2022 being used by aspirants soon after date was announced

Twitter users who are claiming to be aspirants are using #postponeneetug2022 to mark their demand of postponing NEET UG 2022. Students are raising the issue of not getting enough time to study and said that like JEE dates, NEET dates should be revised too. 

12:16 IST, April 7th 2022
NEET 2022 will be offline NEET 2022 to be conducted in offline mode

NEET 2022 is scheduled to be conducted in offline mode. Candidates will have to use ball point pens to fill the OMR sheets. 

11:59 IST, April 7th 2022
NEET UG 2022: Here's the list of 14 foreign cities where exam will be conducted

The 14 foreign cities in which NEET will be conducted can be checked here.

 

11:43 IST, April 7th 2022
NEET UG 2022 to be conducted in 14 cities outside India

National Testing Agency has said that this would be the first time that NEET (UG) would be held in 14 cities outside India.

 

11:23 IST, April 7th 2022
NEET 2022: Open school students not eligible to apply

“Candidates who have passed Class 12 from Open School or as private candidates shall not be eligible to appear for the ‘National Eligibility Cum Entrance Test’,” the NTA said. 

11:14 IST, April 7th 2022
NEET 2022: Documents required for filling application form
  • Active mobile number and a valid email address
  • Aadhaar number
  • Class XII roll number issued by the Board
  • Passport number or number of any other photo identity card issued by the Government
  • Scanned images of a passport-size photo, signature, left-hand thumb impression
  • Class 10 pass certificate
10:57 IST, April 7th 2022
How to download Sandes app for being updated
  • Go to the Google Play Store on your Mobile Device and search for “Sandes App”
  • Click on Install and wait for the app to be downloaded to your mobile
  • Get yourself registered by entering the mobile number and email ID
  • Turn the notification on so as not to miss any updates 
10:44 IST, April 7th 2022
NEET UG 2022: Check important dates here
  • NEET registration has been started on April 6, 2022
  • The deadline to register ends on May 6, 2022
  • The last date to pay application fee is May 7, 2022
  • The exam will be conducted on July 17, 2022
  • Admit card and result release date has not been announced yet 
10:33 IST, April 7th 2022
NEET UG 2022: Here is the direct link to apply 

NEET UG 2022: Interested candiadtes can click on this link to apply. For more details, candidates can click here.

10:19 IST, April 7th 2022
NEET UG 2022 to be conducted in 13 languages

The exam will be conducted in 13 languages i.e. English, Hindi, Assamese, Bengali, Gujarati, Kannada, Malayalam, Marathi, Odia, Punjabi, Tamil, Telugu, and Urdu.

10:04 IST, April 7th 2022
NEET 2022 Notification: Websites to check 
  1. nta.ac.in
  2. neet.nta.nic.in
09:55 IST, April 7th 2022
NEET UG 2022: Check exam pattern here

Every year, NEET UG is conducted for the selection of eligible candidates for admission to MBBS, BDS, AYUSH, Veterinary, BSc Nursing, and Life Science courses. Following the pattern that was followed in 2021. NEET 2022 will be conducted for multiple-choice questions from Physics, Chemistry, and Biology (Botany and Zoology). 

09:46 IST, April 7th 2022
Check application fee details here
  • The application fee for general category candidates is Rs 1600
  • For candidates belonging to General-EWS/ OBC-NCL category, the application fee is Rs 1500
  • Students belonging to SC/ST/PwBD/ or any other category will have to pay Rs 900 as application fee
09:36 IST, April 7th 2022
NEET UG 2022 confirmation page to be out on DigiLocker

Digilocker tweeted, "Good News for Candidates of National Testing Agency (#NTA), you will be able to access your #NEET UG 2022 Confirmation page in your #DigiLocker soon. Sign up on DigiLocker https://digilocker.gov.in/installapp."

 

09:25 IST, April 7th 2022
NEET PG internship deadline not extended

NEET PG 2022 internship deadline has been set for July 31, 2022, and will remain unchanged.  This comes in line with SC dismissing a plea that was seeking an extension of NEET Internship dates announced previously. The Supreme Court cited disruption to the academic schedule as a reason for not agreeing to extend the deadline.

09:11 IST, April 7th 2022
NEET UG 2022: Follow this to eliminate the risk of form rejection

Students will have to follow the instructions listed in the information bulletin to fill out the forms carefully and enroll for the medical entrance exams. The agency on the website clarified that those who fail to duly fill all the information correctly will risk disqualification from the examination.

