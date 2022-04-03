NEET 2022 Notification Likely To Be Delayed, Check NEET-UG Exam Pattern Here

NEET 2022 notification: The National Testing Agency is expected to release the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET) notification soon. As of now, there is no update related to NEET notification release date. However, it is being speculated that the notice can be released anytime soon. An NTA official has told media that NEET 2022 is likely to be conducted in July and the notification along with the NEET registration details will be issued in April. As per reports, the NEET 2022 date is July 17, 2022

NEET is a test that is conducted with the aim of providing admission to undergraduate medical courses. NEET exam pattern, important dates, and application steps can be checked here. A list of websites to check official notification (once released) has also been attached.

NEET UG 2022 notification: Websites to check

Nta.ac.in neet.nta.nic.in.

NEET UG: Eligibility and exam pattern

Eligibility: Candidates who have passed 10+2 or equivalent with Physics, Chemistry, Biology/Biotechnology, and English as core subjects from a recognized board are eligible to apply for NEET. Class 12 or equivalent appearing aspirants are also eligible to apply for NEET. General category candidates must have scored 50 percent in Class 12 to be eligible for NEET-UG and there is some age relaxation for the minimum percentage for reserved category candidates.

Exam Pattern: Duration of National Eligibility cum Entrance Test will be 3 hours. A total of 180 MCQs will be asked in the NEET exam from Physics, Chemistry, Biology (Botany & Zoology). Each question will carry 4 marks and 1 mark will be deducted for every wrong answer. The NEET question paper is asked in a total of 13 languages.

NEET UG 2022: Application Procedure