NEET 2022 Notification Likely To Be Out Today, Check Important Details Here

NEET UG 2022: National Testing Agency is gearing up to release the NEET-UG 2022 notification. No official date has been announced for the same. However, it is expected to be out on Friday, April 1, 2022. Reports suggest that the notification will mention that NEET UG 2022 will be conducted on July 17, and that the registration for the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET) undergraduate 2022 exam will begin on April 2, 2022. To be noted that since the official notification is not out yet, these dates cannot be considered final.

NEET UG 2022 confirmation page to be out on DigiLocker

Digilocker tweeted, "Good News for Candidates of National Testing Agency (#NTA), you will be able to access your #NEET UG 2022 Confirmation page in your #DigiLocker soon. Sign up on DigiLocker https://digilocker.gov.in/installapp."

Every year, NEET UG is conducted for the selection of eligible candidates for admission to MBBS, BDS, AYUSH, Veterinary, BSc Nursing, and Life Science courses. Following the pattern that was followed in 2021. NEET 2022 will be conducted for 180 multiple-choice questions from Physics, Chemistry, and Biology (Botany and Zoology). Each of the three subjects will comprise sections A and B. Section A will be mandatory and will consist of 35 questions. Section B will have 15 questions, out of which candidates will have to answer only 10 questions.

NEET 2022 Notification: Websites to check

nta.ac.in neet.nta.nic.in

NEET UG 2022: Check age limit

The minimum age required to apply for NEET is 17 years

The upper age limit for applying for NEET has been removed

Earlier, the age limit for general category candidates was 25 years and it was 30 years for reserved category candidates.

NEET-UG 2022: Check Important Dates Here

NEET 2022 Notification is likely to be released on April 1, 2022

NEET-UG 2022 registration will begin on April 2, 2022

NEET-UG 2022 registration last date can be May 7, 2022

A correction window for editing the filled form is likely to be opened in the mid-month of May.

NEET-UG 2022 will be held on July 17, 2022

Lakhs of candidates take the NEET exam every year. Those who pass NEET have to undergo a counselling process to get admission to the medical colleges. The college which students will get depends on the marks they scored in NEET. Candidates who have passed 10+2 or equivalent with Physics, Chemistry, Biology/Biotechnology, and English as core subjects from a recognized board are eligible to apply for NEET. Class 12 or equivalent appearing aspirants are also eligible to apply for NEET. General category candidates must have scored 50 percent in Class 12 to be eligible for NEET-UG and there is some age relaxation for the minimum percentage for reserved category candidates.