NEET 2022 Notification: NTA Updates NEET Official Website; Check Details

The National Testing Agency, NTA, has updated the official website of the National Eligibility Entrance Test (NEET) in line with the Joint Entrance Examination, JEE Mains. Now, NTA has revamped the website, indicating that soon there will be some updates on NEET UG notification, registrations, and more. However, there has been no official confirmation from NTA's side regarding any new updates.

Lakhs of candidates are waiting for NEET 2022 notification, especially at a time when JEE Main dates have already been announced. The NEET-UG exam is approaching, and the latest modification on the website indicates that there will be some new announcements. Candidates must know that the new website launched by NTA has a more advanced look with separate boxes for all types of announcements.

NEET 2022 Notification: NTA revamps NEET official website

Links to the NEET 2021 information bulletin, the examination schedule, the NEET UG results, and so on are also available. Students can open these links along with the NEET reservation criteria to know about this year's exam. Till now, the NTA has not officially announced anything about the NEET 2022 registration date. According to various media reports, the NEET UG registration process is likely to begin on April 1, 2022, and go on for about a month. Furthermore, the NEET 2022 exam is expected to be held in June.

Ever since NTA announced the examination date for JEE Mains, students have been getting anxious and have been demanding NEET 2022 dates be released soon. However, it is being speculated that NTA's update on the NEET 2022 website is a clear indication that the agency will publish some important notification regarding the NEET UG. Previously, when NTA updated the official websites, a new notification was also displayed, including announcements like application forms or exam results being announced. It is strongly recommended that candidates regularly visit the official website of NEET for fresh updates and more information. NEET PG mop-up round of counselling ended on March 14, after Medical Counselling Committee added to institutes including Krishna Institute of Medical Sciences, Karad; Pt. Raghunath Murmu Medical College, Baripada, Odisha; and Gajra Raja Medical College, Gwalior, Madhya Pradesh; and BDS seats at Govt. Dental College, RIMS, Kadapa.

Image: Unsplash/ Representative