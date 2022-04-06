NEET 2022 Notification Out: NTA Begins Registration For NEET-UG, Exam On July 17

National Testing Agency (NTA) has released the NEET-UG 2022 Notification on its official website. With the release of NEET Notification, NTA has started its registration process. The Medical entrance exam ‘National Eligibility-cum-Entrance Test (NEET) has been scheduled to be held on July 17, 2022, according to an announcement made by the National Testing Agency (NTA) on Wednesday. On the agency’s official website, students were asked to register for the NEET exams starting April 6. The NEET will be held in at least 13 languages at the centers all over India, across different states.

Application form deadline May 6, 2022

The last date to submit an online application form is May 6, 2022. Students are required to follow the instructions listed in the information bulletin to fill out the forms carefully and enroll for the medical entrance exams. The agency on the website clarified that those who fail to duly fill all the information correctly will risk disqualification from the examination.

Click here for NEET 2022 Notification

NEET-UG 2022 Notification: Eligibility Criteria

The minimum required qualification is that candidates should have passed 10+2 or equivalent with Physics, Chemistry, Biology/Biotechnology and English as core subjects from a recognized board. Class 12 or equivalent appearing aspirants are also eligible to apply for NEET.

Minimum required age to apply is 17 years and there is no upper age limit

NEET UG 2022: How to apply

Go to any of the official websites mentioned above

On the homepage, candidates will have to click on under the link given below NEET image

Candidates will have to get themselves registered first by entering basic details

Using registration details, click on log in

Fill the application form, upload all the required documents

Pay the application fee and click on submit

Download the confirmation page and take its printout for future reference.

NEET PG internship deadline news

Meanwhile, the NEET PG 2022 Internship deadline has been set for July 31, 2022, and will remain unchanged. It is to be noted that the Supreme Court on April 5, has already dismissed a plea that was seeking an extension of NEET Internship dates announced previously. The Supreme Court cited disruption to the academic schedule as a reason for not agreeing to extend the deadline.

The bench considered the fact that whenever there are cases of cut-offs, there is always a possibility of some people agreeing with it while others not. Court also highlighted the fact that if it considered the points mentioned in the petition, it would have affected the curriculum and would have resulted in micromanaging.

Union Health Ministry had earlier made the announcement details for NEET PG 2022 exam date as May 21. As per Medical Counselling Committee, the exam was supposed to be conducted in the month of May and not July. This date was postponed from the previously declared March 12 date but was later once against postponed by the Union Health Ministry in February 2022. Health Ministry had already postponed the medical exams by nearly 6-8 weeks. the dates in May were announced by the MCC later through a notification. But now the registered candidates are getting a chance to edit the NEET application form.