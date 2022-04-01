NEET 2022 Notification To Be Out Soon, Check Exam Date, Eligibility & Other Details Here

NEET 2022 exam date is awaited by lakhs of aspirants. The notification will be released by National Testing Agency anytime now. As of now, official date for releasing notification has not been announced. However, the notice is expected to be out on April 1, 2022. Reports suggest that the NEET UG 2022 will be conducted on July 17, 2022. The tentative dates, exam pattern and registration steps can be checked here.

NEET 2022: Know when and how to check notification

According to sources, the notification will be released on April 1, 2022

The notice can be expected to be released on official website by the end of the day

Websites to check official notice

nta.ac.in neet.nta.nic.in.

NEET-UG 2022: Check Important Dates Here

NEET 2022 notification is likely to be out on April 1, 2022

NEET-UG 2022 registration is expected to begin from April 2, 2022

NEET-UG 2022 registration deadline is likely to end on May 7, 2022

NEET-UG 2022 is expected to be conducted on July 17, 2022

Every year, over 16 lakh candidates register for the national level medical entrance exam, NEET. In the year 2021, over 8 lakh students had cleared the NEET 2021 exam. Those who pass NEET have to undergo a counseling process to get admission to the medical colleges. The medical college in which they will get admission will depend on the rank they will score.

NEET-UG 2022: Check eligibility and education qualification here

The minimum required qualification is that candidates should have passed 10+2 or equivalent with Physics, Chemistry, Biology/Biotechnology and English as core subjects from a recognized board. Class 12 or equivalent appearing aspirants are also eligible to apply for NEET.

Minimum required age to apply is 17 years and there is no upper age limit

NEET UG 2022: Know how to apply