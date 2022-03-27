NEET 2022 Notification To Be Released Soon; Exam Likely To Be Postponed, Here's Why

NEET 2022: Medical Counselling Commitee is likely to release National Eligibility cum Entrance Test, NEET 2022 notification soon. It is being predicted that MCC will postpone the exam. Interested candidates will have to get themselves registered to take the entrance exam. For registration they will have to go to the official website neet.nta.nic.in and follow the steps mentioned below. National Testing Agency is likely to begin the registration for NEET 2022 examination from April 1, 2022.

NEET 2022 likely to be postponed

NEET postponed news is not out yet as committee is yet to take decision. The reason for postponement can be that board exams in most states will continue till June 2022. In recent development, Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, MoHFW had recommended the last two weeks of June as the suitable time for conducting the examination. There is, however, a likelihood that NEET 2022 exam would be conducted in July and not in June, as expected.

NEET 2022: Here is how to register

Step 1: To register candidates need to visit the Medical Counselling Committee official website - mcc.nic.in

Step 2: Then, on the homepage of the website click on the NEET 2022 Registration link

Step 3: Now, enter the required details

Step 4: Login using the Registration details to complete the NEET 2022 Choice Filling procedure

Step 5: Click on the final submission tab

NEET SS Counselling 2021-22 Dates Released

The Medical Counselling Committee, MCC has released the date sheet for the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test Super Specialty, NEET SS Counselling 2021-22 today, on March 23, 2022. All those candidates who have qualified for the examination need to register for counselling for further admissions. Candidates can check and download the NEET SS schedule by visiting the official website - mcc.nic.in.

Candidates must note that registration for NEET SS counseling will start from April 1, 2022. The National Board of Education conducted the NEET SS on January 10, 2022 and the results were declared on January 31, 2022. Counselling schedule for the shortlisted candidates has also been released. NEET SS Counselling 2021 Dates are only for 2 rounds. Here's the direct link to check NEET SS 2021-22 Schedule - CLICK HERE