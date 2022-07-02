NEET 2022: NTA Likely To Release Admit Cards Soon, Exam To Be Conducted On July 17

NEET UG admit card 2022: National Testing Agency is expected to release the admit cards for National Entrance cum Eligibility Test soon. As of now, exact date for the release of hall tickets has not been announced yet. Since the exam will be conducted on July 17, admit cards are expected to be released soon.

NTA released the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test, NEET 2022 exam city allotment slips on June 29, 2022. The exam city allotment slips are available on the official of NTA - neet.nta.nic.in. It can be downloaded by following the steps mentioned below.

NEET 2022: Here's how to download exam city slips

Step 1: To download the exam city slips candidates are required to visit the official website of the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test - neet.nta.nic.in.

Step 2: Then, on the homepage, click on the link that says, "Advance Intimation of Examination City for NEET(UG)-2022."

Step 3: Automatically, a new page would open.

Step 5: Now, candidates need to enter their application number and other details as asked.

Step 6: Automatically, your NEET UG exam city slip will be displayed on the screen.

Step 7: Download and take print a copy of it for future reference.

Download admit cards by following these steps

Step 1: Visit the website neet.nta.ac.in

Step 2: Go to the notice section and click on the admit card download card link.

Step 3: Then the candidates need to log in with the credentials.

Step 4: Then the admit card will be displayed on the screen.

Step 5: Download and keep a copy for reference.

NEET postponement

Meanwhile, students are demanding a postponement of NEET 2022. Although NTA has not responded to the request made by the students to release these exam city slips, NTA has indicated that NEET UG 2022 admit cards for the July 17, 2022 exam will be released sometime soon. All those candidates who will qualify for this examination will become eligible to get admission to BDS/BAMS/BSMS/BUMS/BHMS and other undergraduate medical courses in approved recognized Medical/Dental/Ayush and other Colleges/Deemed Universities/Institutes (AIIMS & JIPMER) in India. It is advised that candidates must regularly visit the official website for fresh updates and more information.