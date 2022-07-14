NEET 2022: Plea Demanding Postponement Dismissed By Delhi HC; 'It Will Cause Havoc'

NEET UG exam: The Delhi High Court heard a petition seeking postponement of NEET UG 2022 on July 14, 2022. The court, after hearing the petition, announced that the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test, NEET 2022, will not be postponed. The court dismissed the plea seeking postponement of the medical and dental admission test.

"It is clear that there is no change in the schedule and that the test will be conducted on July 17, 2022," the court observed While hearing the petition, the High Court said that it was too late and the petition was misconceived.

"I was quite inclined to pass order against the petitioner but only because these are students we are not going. If such petitions are filed then the court will not shy away from imposing costs," Justice Narula noted as he dismissed the plea.

The court stated that it was not convinced by the petitioners’ statements. Examination body NTA maintained its stand that the examination would not be postponed. Citing the disruption of the academic calendar over the past two years as a reason, NTA Counsel urged the court not to postpone the exam. NTA also emphasised the fact that the time schedule has to be compressed this year in order to bring the academic calendar back on track.

NEET UG Admit Card 2022: Follow these steps to download NEET hall tickets

Step 1: To download the admit card, candidates are required to log in to the official website neet.nta.nic.in

Step 2: Then, on the homepage, click on the link which reads "ADMIT CARD NEET (UG)-2022."

Step 3: In the next step, candidates will have to enter their login information

Step 4: After submitting the details, the NEET UG hall tickets will be displayed

Step 5: Save and download the admit card, and take its printout for future reference

This year, the exam will be held in offline mode across 497 cities in India and 14 cities outside India. Over 18.7 lakh candidates have got themselves registered for taking the undergraduate medical and dental entrance examination. It will be conducted in a single shift between 2 p.m. and 5.20 p.m.