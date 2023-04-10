NEET 2023 Application Edit Window Closing Today, Check What's Allowed And What's Not

National Testing Agency (NTA) will close the application correction window for NEET UG 2023 today, April 10. Candidates who have applied for the NEET UG 2023 can edit their application forms till today at 11:50 pm. They will have to visit the official website- neet.nta.nic.in to make corrections to their NEET forms.

The NEET registration window closed on April 6. The window to make corrections in the NEET UG form opened on April 8. The National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET) for undergraduate programmes will be held on May 7. As per reports, around 18 lakh students have applied for the national-level medical entrance exam.

NEET UG application correction rules

Applicants can not make changes to their email IDs, mobile numbers, or present and permanent addresses.

Aadhar-verified candidates can only make changes to either their father's name or their mother's name (only one). They can change their category, sub-category, city, medium of exam and qualification including class 10th and 12th. However, they can not make changes to their name, date of birth and gender.

Candidates who have not been Aadhar-verified can change either their name, father's name or mother's name. (Only One). They can also change their date of birth, gender, category, sub-category, medium, city and educational qualifications. Click here to read the official notice.

NEET UG 2023

NEET-UG will be held on May 7. The exam will be held from 02:00 P.M. to 05:20 P.M. (Indian Standard Time) as a common and uniform entrance Test throughout India as well as cities outside India in about 499 cities including Aspirational districts in Pen & Paper mode (offline).