Last Updated:

NEET 2023 Aspirants Demand Postponement Of Exams As State Board Exam Dates Clash

NEET UG 2023: National Eligibility cum Entrance Test NEET aspirants are demanding for postponement of NEET UG 2023. See major reasons and full details here.

Entrance Exams
 
| Written By
Nandini Verma
NEET Admit Card

Image: PTI


NEET UG 2023: National Eligibility cum Entrance Test NEET aspirants are demanding for postponement of NEET UG 2023. Many candidates have intensified their demands on social media. With just a few days left, candidates are also planning to file a petition in Court to postpone the NEET UG 2023. Aspirants are using the hashtag #PostponeNEETUG2023 on Twitter. 

NEET UG will be conducted on May 7, 2023, in offline mode. Aspirants are hoping that union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan may postpone it for a few months. Here are the reasons why NEET aspirants are demanding postponement. 

Why NEET aspirants are demanding postponement? 

  1.  Punjab Board students say that their PSEB class 12th practical exams will be held from  April 25 to May 9. The theory exams concluded on April 21. Thus, very few days are left for NEET preparation. 
  2. Jammu Kashmir class 12th board exam began on April 11 and will end on May 15. Thus, the students of Jammu and Kashmir are also facing trouble in managing time to prepare for NEET. 
  3.  Candidates who dropped a year in 2022 did not have much time to prepare for NEET 2023 as the stray vacancy round of NEET UG 2022 began on December 29, 2022, and the academic session began in January 2023.

 

 

 

 

NEET Admit Card 2023 is expected on May 5

NTA has already released the NEET UG exam city intimation slip on April 30. A record 20.87 lakh registrations have been received for the medical entrance exam NEET-UG this year, including nearly 12 lakh female candidates, according to officials. With just one week left for the exam, candidates are eagerly waiting for their NEET admit card. NTA has notified that the NEET admit card will be released soon. Candidates can expect their hall ticket on May 5. 

READ | How to prepare for NEET? Expert tips and strategies to score 600+ marks in NEET UG
READ | NEET-UG medical entrance exam receives record 20.87 lakh registrations
READ | NEET UG 2023 city intimation slip, admit card expected to be released on these dates
READ | NEET UG exam city intimation slip out, direct link; Hall tickets expected on this date
COMMENT