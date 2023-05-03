NEET 2023 Aspirants Demand Postponement Of Exams As State Board Exam Dates Clash

NEET UG 2023: National Eligibility cum Entrance Test NEET aspirants are demanding for postponement of NEET UG 2023. Many candidates have intensified their demands on social media. With just a few days left, candidates are also planning to file a petition in Court to postpone the NEET UG 2023. Aspirants are using the hashtag #PostponeNEETUG2023 on Twitter.

NEET UG will be conducted on May 7, 2023, in offline mode. Aspirants are hoping that union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan may postpone it for a few months. Here are the reasons why NEET aspirants are demanding postponement.

Why NEET aspirants are demanding postponement?

Punjab Board students say that their PSEB class 12th practical exams will be held from April 25 to May 9. The theory exams concluded on April 21. Thus, very few days are left for NEET preparation. Jammu Kashmir class 12th board exam began on April 11 and will end on May 15. Thus, the students of Jammu and Kashmir are also facing trouble in managing time to prepare for NEET. Candidates who dropped a year in 2022 did not have much time to prepare for NEET 2023 as the stray vacancy round of NEET UG 2022 began on December 29, 2022, and the academic session began in January 2023.

Kindly postpone the NEET UG 2023, What about students who waited till Dec and Jan for their placements and failed and got no time to prepare for this year, What about students who have board exams right before and after neet, please help @AliKaashifKhan sir🙏 pic.twitter.com/l5uOKDZuNB — Jethahas Reddy (@jethahas) May 1, 2023

Neet'22 aspirants got 3 months after board exams. But Neet23 attendees got just ONE month. This is injustice🙏 #PostponeNEETUG #postponedneetug2023 #postponeneetug2023 #NamoJiHelpNeetUG2023

Neet'23 postponement - Sign the Petition: https://t.co/ag3mYUXmgc via @ChangeOrg_India — L𝔬𝔫𝔢 W𝔞𝔯𝔯𝔦𝔬𝔯  (@HumanLifeX) April 29, 2023

Is it fair to conduct exam on 7th May by given less time for students to prepare .

Students even not finished boards properly.

Please defer the dates @PMOIndia@rashtrapatibhvn @DG_NTA @NMC_IND @dpradhanbjp@RahulGandhi pic.twitter.com/gQPnk7z6Nm — Rakesh pawar (@Rakeshp70042369) April 29, 2023

Sir how is this possible to give a national level competitive exam in middle of boards???

Please understand the genuine problems of students and make a decision in students' favour ..

I hope the honourable authorities will take students' friendly decision #postponeNEETUG2023 pic.twitter.com/arFLSfhkit — happymess (@VrindaPareek8) April 29, 2023

NEET Admit Card 2023 is expected on May 5

NTA has already released the NEET UG exam city intimation slip on April 30. A record 20.87 lakh registrations have been received for the medical entrance exam NEET-UG this year, including nearly 12 lakh female candidates, according to officials. With just one week left for the exam, candidates are eagerly waiting for their NEET admit card. NTA has notified that the NEET admit card will be released soon. Candidates can expect their hall ticket on May 5.