NEET 2023 Registration Deadline Extended Till April 15, Check Official Notice Here

NEET 2023: National Testing Agency (NTA) has extended the deadline to register for NEET UG 2023. Earlier, the registration window for the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET) closed on April 6. However, NTA reopened the window on April 11 for aspirants who could not register for the medical entrance exam. The last date to register in the extended window was April 13. However, in the latest notice, NTA has informed that the NEET UG 2023 registration window will close on April 15 at 11:30 pm. The window to pay the application fee will close at 11:50 pm on April 15.

Candidates must note that the NEET application correction window opened on April 7 and closed on April 10. NTA will not provide further chances to make corrections to the form. So, candidates must fill out their forms correctly and carefully.

"This opportunity is being provided for all those candidates who could not complete their Registration earlier as well as for those candidates who want to apply as fresh candidates for the NEET (UG) - 2023. Since this is a one-time opportunity being provided to the candidates, candidates are advised to fill their particulars very carefully as no further chance for correction will be provided in future," the official notice reads. For further clarification related to NEET (UG) – 2023, the candidates can also contact 011- 40759000 or email at neet@nta.ac.in.

How to register for NEET 2023