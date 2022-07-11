NEET Admit Card 2022: NTA Set To Release NEET-UG Hall Ticket Tomorrow At 11 Am

Quick links:
NEET Admit Card 2022: The National Testing Agency (NTA) has announced that the National Eligibility and Entrance Test, NEET Admit Card 2022, will be released tomorrow July 12, 2022. All those candidates who have registered for the entrance examination can visit the official website of NEET NTA - neet.nta.nic.in to download the exam hall ticket. Candidates should be aware that the NTA will be conducting the NEET UG examination on July 17, Sunday. It is strongly advised that aspirants must carry their admit cards to the examination centers. Otherwise, candidates would not be allowed to enter the exam hall.