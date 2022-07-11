NEET Admit Card 2022: NTA Set To Release NEET-UG Hall Ticket Tomorrow At 11 Am

NEET Admit Card 2022: The National Testing Agency (NTA) has announced that the National Eligibility and Entrance Test, NEET Admit Card 2022, will be released tomorrow July 12, 2022. All those candidates who have registered for the entrance examination can visit the official website of NEET NTA - neet.nta.nic.in to download the exam hall ticket. Candidates should be aware that the NTA will be conducting the NEET UG examination on July 17, Sunday. It is strongly advised that aspirants must carry their admit cards to the examination centers. Otherwise, candidates would not be allowed to enter the exam hall.

According to the latest notice released by NTA, the NEET UG admit card will be released tomorrow July 12 at 11 am.

NEET UG Admit Card 2022: Here's how to download the NEET hall tickets

Step 1: To download the admit card, candidates are required to log on to the official website — neet.nta.nic.in.

Step 2: Then, on the homepage, click on "ADMIT CARD NEET (UG)-2022."

Step 3: Enter your login information and click the "login" button.

Step 4: Your NEET (UG) admission cards for 2022 will be displayed.

Step 5: Save the admit card to your computer and print it.

About the NEET-NTA 2022 Exam

The examination is scheduled to be conducted from 02:00 pm to 5:20 pm on July 17.

The paper would be conducted in an offline mode.

A total of 18,72,341 candidates have registered for the undergraduate medical and dental entrance examinations.

The exams will be held across 497 cities in India and 14 cities outside India.

The NEET (UG) 2022 will be conducted in 13 different languages, including Urdu, English, Hindi, Marathi, Assamese, Odia, Gujarati, Bengali, Punjabi, Tamil, Kannada, Telugu, and Malayalam.

NEET UG 2022 will have four subjects: Physics, Chemistry, Botany, and Zoology.

50 questions in each subject will be divided into two sections (A and B).

In case, candidates face any difficulty in downloading or while checking the exam city intimation slip, they can contact 011-40759000 or e-mail at neet@nta.ac.in. It is advised that candidates must regularly visit the official website for fresh updates and more details.

