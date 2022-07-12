NEET Admit Card 2022 Released, Click On Direct Link To Download Hall Tickets

NEET admit card 2022: National Testing Agency has released the hall tickets for National Eligibility cum Entrance Test, NEET UG 2022. As scheduled, the NEET admit card link has been activated on July 12, 2022. Candidates can download the NEET 2022 admit card now from the official website - neet.nta.nic.in, nta.ac.in. the steps as well as direct link to check admit card has been mentioned below. Students would need their application number and date of birth/password to download their NEET UG admit cards.

Registered candidates should know that the NEET UG Admit Card 2022 is one of the most important document that needs to be carried on exam day. In case any candidate fails to carry the same, he/she will not be allowed to take the exam. The exam will be held across over 400 centres throughout the country.

NTA UG 2022: List of important dates

Admit card release notice was released on July 11, 2022

Admit cards have been released on July 12 at 11 am

Exam is scheduled to be conducted on July 17, 2022. It will be conducted in a single shift between 2 pm and 5.20 pm

The paper would be conducted in offline mode across 497 cities in India and 14 cities outside India. This year, a total of 18,72,341 candidates have registered for the undergraduate medical and dental entrance examination..NTA has already released the exam city advance slip. The name and information pertaining to the examination centre, however, would be available on the NEET admit card.

NTA NEET UG Admit Card 2022: Follow these steps to download the NEET hall tickets

Step 1: To download the admit card, candidates are required to log on to the official website neet.nta.nic.in

Step 2: Then, on the homepage, click on "ADMIT CARD NEET (UG)-2022."

Step 3: Enter your login information and click the "login" button

Step 4: Your NEET (UG) admission cards for 2022 will be displayed

Step 5: Save the admit card to your computer and print it

Here is the direct link to download NEET admit card (CLICK HERE)

In case, candidates face any difficulty in downloading or while checking the exam city intimation slip, they can contact 011-40759000 or e-mail at neet@nta.ac.in. It is advised that candidates must regularly visit the official website for fresh updates and more details.