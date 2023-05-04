NEET Admit Card 2023 Released, Here's How To Download NEET UG Hall Ticket

National Testing Agency (NTA) has released the NEET UG admit card 2023. Candidates who applied for the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET) can download their hall tickets from the official website- neet.nta.nic.in. The NEET UG 2023 will be conducted on May 7.

NTA has released the exam city intimation slip on April 30. Candidates download the same from the official website. See the steps to download NEET hall ticket below.

How to download NEET UG admit card 2023

Step 1: To download the admit card, candidates are required to log on to the official website — neet.nta.nic.in.

Step 2: Then, on the homepage, click on "ADMIT CARD NEET (UG)-2023."

Step 3: Enter your login information and click the "login" button.

Step 4: Your NEET (UG) admission cards for 2023 will be displayed.

Step 5: Save the admit card to your computer and print it.

National Testing Agency will conduct the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (UG) for 1872341 candidates at different Centres located in 499 Cities throughout the country including 14 Cities Outside India on 07 May 2023 (Sunday) from 02:00 P.M. to 05:20 P.M. (Indian Standard Time).

"In case any candidate faces difficulty in downloading the Admit Card for NEET (UG) – 2023 along with the undertaking, he/she may contact on 011-40759000 or e-mail at neet@nta.ac.in. The Candidates are advised to visit the official websites of NTA (www.nta.ac.in) and (https://neet.nta.nic.in/ ) for the latest updates," the official notice reads.