NEET: AIR-18 Dev Bhatia Shares His Mantra To Manage Exam Stress And Strategy To Crack Exam

National Testing Agency (NTA) declared the results of the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET) UG 2023 on June 13. Dev Bhatia of Ahmedabad scored All-India- Rank 18 in the national-level medical entrance exam. Read his interview here.

Q: Can you tell us about your study routine and how you managed your time effectively during your NEET preparation?

Dev Bhatia: I used to self-study for 7-8 hours daily for my NEET preparation. My preparation was very well supported by my school teachers and Aakash BYJU’S Digital faculties.

Q: How did you manage stress and stay motivated during your NEET preparation?

Dev Bhatia: To manage stress and stay motivated during my NEET preparation, I followed these strategies:

● Maintain a well-balanced routine with adequate rest and exercise.

● Break down study sessions into smaller, manageable tasks.

● Stay focused on the end goal, reminding oneself of the passion for the medical field and the potential to make a difference.

Q: How did you balance your NEET preparation with your school/college studies?

Dev Bhatia: Balancing NEET preparation with school studies required effective time management. I prioritized my tasks by allocating specific hours for NEET preparation alongside regular schoolwork. I created a study schedule that accounted for both, ensuring that I devote ample time to each area. Efficient planning and discipline helped me maintain a balance and allowed me to excel in both NEET preparation and Boards Exam.

Q: Can you share any tips or advice for aspiring NEET candidates who are aiming to excel in the exam?

Dev Bhatia: I would suggest all the aspirants practice maximum test series and mock tests. Sample papers and Mock Tests provided by Aaksh BYJU’S Digital really helped me in my preparation journey.

Q: What are your career aspirations? Do you have any specific medical specialty or area of interest?

Dev Bhatia: One of my prospective career aspirations is to become a neurosurgeon. I've always found the brain to be a fascinating organ, with all its complexities and intricacies and the way it helps the rest of the body parts coordinate with each other.

Q: What are your thoughts on the challenges and opportunities in the healthcare sector in your country or globally?

Dev Bhatia: One of the major challenges that I believe the healthcare sector in our country faces is the lack of awareness among the general public. Too many around us suffer from chronic lifestyle disorders which could have been easily prevented with a little restraint, and now they have to ingest lots and lots of medicines. Another problem that I think exists is affordability since many of the extremely serious diseases have treatments that require lakhs of rupees.

He passed classes 10th and 12th from CBSE Board. He secured 97% in class 10th Boards and 96.8% in 12th Boards. My Father is a Chartered Accountant and My Mother is a “vastu shastra” Specialist