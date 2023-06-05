NEET Answer Key 2023 Released, Here's How To Download And Raise Objections

NEET UG 2023 Answer Key has been released by the National Testing Agency (NTA). Candidates who took the National Eligibility Cumulative Entrance Test can get the provisional answer key on the NTA NEET website at neet.nta.nic.in.

NTA’s official website carries Provisional Answer Keys, Scanned Images of OMR Answer Sheets, and Recorded Responses for NEET (UG) - 2023. Candidates who wish to challenge the provisional Answer Key may file an online challenge by submitting a non-refundable processing cost of Rs. 200/- each disputed answer on or before June 6, 2023, till 11.50 p.m.

Candidates can raise objections here

NEET UG 2023 Answer Key Released: Here’s how to raise objections

Candidates can make objections by following the steps outlined below.

Visit the NTA NEET official website at neet.nta.nic.in. On the home page, click the Answer Key Challenge link. A new page will appear, prompting candidates to select one of two login options. Click on any of them and fill out the form. When you press the submit button, your answer key will be displayed. Click on the answers to which you want to object. Fill out your response and pay the processing fees. When finished, click the submit option. Your objection has been raised. Download the page for further need.

The exam was held for 2087449 candidates on May 7, 2023 from 2 p.m. to 5.20 p.m. in 4097 different centres located in 499 cities across the country, including 14 cities outside India.

What does the answer key mean?

The NTA NEET answer key is solely regarded as official and contains the answers to the exam's questions. Candidates can calculate their projected NEET exam results using the NTA's NEET answer key 2023 final PDF. Along with the answer key, the NEET OMR sheet will be made available, with a copy provided to the registered email address.

What is NEET (UG)?

NEET (UG) is regarded as one of the most difficult medical entrance examinations in India. Every year, the National Testing Agency (NTA) conducts the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET) for admission to undergraduate (MBBS/BDS/Ayush Courses). It is a mandatory requirement of the Government of India to pass the NEET Exam in order to attend medical courses in India and abroad. NEET is a single national level undergraduate medical entrance exam held each year in India for admission to 542 medical, 313 dental, 914 AYUSH, and 47 BVSc and AH colleges.