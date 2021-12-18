NEET Counselling 2021: MCC Makes Changes In Counselling Rounds; Check Details Here

Quick links:
NEET 2021 Counselling: The Medical Counselling Committee (MCC) on Saturday released a notification informing the candidates that NEET UG and PG Counselling for All India Quota (AIQ) will now be held in four different rounds starting from 2021. The rounds decided by MCC include AIQ round 1, AIQ round 2, AIQ mop-up round, and AIQ stray vacancy round. Candidates must note that this will be applicable to 50 percent of postgraduate seats and 15 percent of undergraduate seats that come under the central pool.
The new counselling scheme for UG and PG courses has been approved by the Supreme Court of India. Prior to this, MCC conducted NEET counselling in two rounds followed by a mop-up round only for central and deemed universities. Check key details below.