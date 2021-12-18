NEET Counselling 2021: MCC Makes Changes In Counselling Rounds; Check Details Here

NEET 2021 Counselling: The Medical Counselling Committee (MCC) on Saturday released a notification informing the candidates that NEET UG and PG Counselling for All India Quota (AIQ) will now be held in four different rounds starting from 2021. The rounds decided by MCC include AIQ round 1, AIQ round 2, AIQ mop-up round, and AIQ stray vacancy round. Candidates must note that this will be applicable to 50 percent of postgraduate seats and 15 percent of undergraduate seats that come under the central pool.

The new counselling scheme for UG and PG courses has been approved by the Supreme Court of India. Prior to this, MCC conducted NEET counselling in two rounds followed by a mop-up round only for central and deemed universities. Check key details below.

NEET Counselling 2021: Check key points for the NEET Counselling process

As per MCC's latest change, in the counselling round, AQI seats that were earlier reverted back to states after round 2 counselling will now continue to be filled in the mop-up and stray vacancy rounds.

Candidates will be allowed to register in the first three rounds and not in the stray rounds.

Upgradation and exit options will be available only in the first counselling round.

Candidates who join the allotted seat in round 2 or in the further rounds will not be allowed to exit. They cannot participate in further counselling rounds.

Candidates failing to get admission in the second round can apply in the mop-up round.

These changes will take effect from the academic session 2021–22.

