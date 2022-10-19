NEET Counselling 2022: Last Date To Fill Choices For MCC Round 1 Today, Here's Direct Link

NEET Counselling 2022: Today is the last date for the candidates to complete the choice filling and choice locking for the first round of NEET 2022 counselling held by the Medical Counselling Committee (MCC). All those candidates who want to register for the first round of NEET 2022 counselling can do so by visiting the official website of MCC at mcc.nic.in. The dates for a few events in the first round of NEET UG counselling were rescheduled after the addition of new medical seats at colleges in Jammu and Kashmir, Gujarat, Maharashtra, Uttar Pradesh, and Himachal Pradesh.

The facility to apply for the first round of NEET UG Counselling was available for candidates till October 18, 2022. The choice locking window opened at 5 pm on October 18 and it will close at 8 am on October 19, as per the revised schedule. "Also, for the addition of new seats, the portal for choice filling will temporally close from 11:00 AM till 12:00 Noon on October 18, 2022," an official statement said.

NEET Counselling 2022: Here’s how to apply for the NEET UG Counselling Round 1

Step 1: Go to the official website of MCC at mcc.nic.in.

Step 2: Then, search and click on the tab available for UG Medical Counselling on the homepage.

Step 3: Students then need to click on the link provided for Round I registrations.

Step 4: Then enter the NEET UG application number and sign in.

Step 5: Search for the option of choice preferences and click on it. Then click on the "Submit" button.

Step 6: Also, lock the preferences and submit the form as asked.

Step 7: Download and save the NEET UG Counselling 2022 Round 1 confirmation page for future reference.

Here's direct link to apply for NEET UG Counselling 2022 Round 1 - Click Here

Image: Shutterstock