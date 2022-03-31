NEET, JEE & CET 2022: Karnataka Edu Min Launches Online Coaching Programme For Aspirants

Karnataka CM on March 30 participated in the recently launched initiative named ‘GetCETgo’. It has been designed with the aim of providing assistance to students taking national level entrance exams – Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) Main for engineering and National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET) – and the state common entrance test. It will be providing a comprehensive online crash course for less than Rs 40. The portal was launched on March 22 by Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa. The app is available for download on Android and iOS platforms. Students can also access the content at getcetgo.in and learn using video lectures on YouTube.

Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa said the portal will help students to prepare for competitive exams, as many of them are off track with their exam preparations due to the COVOD-19 pandemic. He added, "GetCETgo will be more beneficial to students who belong to backward sections of the socio-economic structure, and this also comprises LMS (learning management system)."

"This course facilitates learning, revision and taking up tests. Videos, synapses and interactive tests, especially in terms of scale on an online platform, will be the first initiative by any state in the country," Mr Ashwath Narayan said.

The tweet (originally in Kannad) reads, Participated in the CET, NEET and JEE Running Crash Course-2022 Program. Students are required to utilize this free online training system."

About GetCETgo

It is a Government of Karnataka initiative to help all students of Karnataka prepare for CET, NEET and JEE exams 2022. Comprehensive study material in the form of Synopsis, Practice Questions, Chapter-wise Tests, Mock Tests and Revision Videos are available free to all students who are preparing for CET, NEET and JEE exams 2022.

NEET 2022 Exam Date: NEET-UG Notification Likely Today; Exam Expected To Be Held In July

National Testing Agency (NTA) is likely to release the NEET-UG 2022 notification on March 31. As per reports, NEET UG 2022 will be held on July 17, 2022. The registration process for the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET) undergraduate 2022 exam will begin on April 2, 2022.

As per sources, the NEET 2022 registration window will be open from April 2 till May 7, 2022. A correction window for editing the filled form will be opened in the mid-month of May. NEET 2022 notification is likely to be released today. Once released, the NEET notification will be available on nta.ac.in and neet.nta.nic.in.

NEET-UG 2022: Check important dates here (tentative)