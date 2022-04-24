NEET MDS 2022 Admit Cards For May 2 Exam To Be Out On April 25, Here's How To Download

NEET MDS 2022: National Board of Examinations in Medical Sciences, also known as NBEMS, is scheduled to release the NEET MDS 2022 admit cards for National Eligibility cum Entrance Test on Monday, April 25, 2022. Once released, the NEET Masters of Dental Surgery, MDS admit cards can be checked on the official NBE website –natboard.edu.in by following the steps mentioned below. The list of important dates has also been attached.

NEET MDS 2022: Check Important Dates Here

Admit cards will be released on Monday, April 25, 2022

NEET MDS 2022 Exam will be conducted on May 2, 2022

NEET MDS 2022: Here is a step-by-step guide to download admit cards

Step 1: Candidates who got themselves registered should go to the official NBEMS website – natboard.edu.in

Step 2: On the homepage, they should click on the examinations tab and then look for NEET MDS link.

Step 3: They will be redirected to another page where they will have to enter their credentials such as user ID and password.

Step 4: Post logging in, the admit cards will be displayed on screen.

Step 5: Go through the details, download the same and take its printout for future reference.

The total marks for NEET MDS 2022 are 960 and candidates will have to attempt 240 questions. For every right answer, four marks will be rewarded. To be noted that negative marking will also be there, and for every incorrect answer, negative marking of one marks will be there. For questions that were not attempted, zero marks will be awarded.

NEET MDS is the main exam held for PG Dental courses. The NEET MDS score is accepted by most of the dental colleges in India. The NEET MDS 2022 Exam will be conducted on May 2, 2022 in the first half between 9 AM and 12 noon. For more details, one can go to the official website natboard.edu.in.