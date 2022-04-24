NEET MDS 2022 Admit Cards For May 2 Exam To Be Out On April 25, Here's How To Download

Quick links:
Image: Shutterstock
NEET MDS 2022: National Board of Examinations in Medical Sciences, also known as NBEMS, is scheduled to release the NEET MDS 2022 admit cards for National Eligibility cum Entrance Test on Monday, April 25, 2022. Once released, the NEET Masters of Dental Surgery, MDS admit cards can be checked on the official NBE website –natboard.edu.in by following the steps mentioned below. The list of important dates has also been attached.
The total marks for NEET MDS 2022 are 960 and candidates will have to attempt 240 questions. For every right answer, four marks will be rewarded. To be noted that negative marking will also be there, and for every incorrect answer, negative marking of one marks will be there. For questions that were not attempted, zero marks will be awarded.
NEET MDS is the main exam held for PG Dental courses. The NEET MDS score is accepted by most of the dental colleges in India. The NEET MDS 2022 Exam will be conducted on May 2, 2022 in the first half between 9 AM and 12 noon. For more details, one can go to the official website natboard.edu.in.