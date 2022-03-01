NEET MDS 2022 In May, Application Window To Reopen On March 21; Check Full Details

Quick links:
NEET MDS 2022: The dates for the National Eligibility Cumulation Entrance Test-Master of Dental Surgery (NEET-MDS) 2022 have been released by the National Board of Examinations in Medical Sciences (NBEMS) today. As per the schedule, the examination will be held on May 2, from 9 am to 12 pm. NBEMS has also announced that the application window will be reopened on March 21 and will close on March 30.
Earlier, the NEET-MDS was scheduled to be held on March 6, but the board had postponed it, following the extension of the cut-off date for completion of internship till July 31 by the health ministry. After July 31, more students will be able to apply for the test as the application window will be reopened. Candidates must note that the application form correction window will open on April 1 and close on April 4. Admit cards will be released on April 25.
"The NEET-MDS 2022 shall now be conducted on May 2, 2022 (9:00 AM to 12:00 PM). The online application window for submission of applications for NEET-MDS 2022, which was closed on January 24, 2022, shall now be reopened... in order to enable desirous candidates to apply for NEET-MDS 2022 in view of the revised cut-off date for internship completion (i.e., July 31st, 2022)," reads the NBE notification.