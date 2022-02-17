NEET MDS 2022 Postponed, Internship Deadline Extended: Health Ministry

NEET MDS 2022: The Ministry of Health and Family Welfare has ordered the postponement of the NEET MDS 2022 exam date. Along with the examination date, NEET MDS 2022 has also postponed the internship completion date. NEET MDS 2022 has been postponed by four to six weeks. Earlier, the NEET MDS 2022 was scheduled to be held on March 6, 2022, but now the examination department has not released the new dates.

NEET MDS postponed: Health ministry extends exam by 4-6 weeks

The health ministry said that it has been decided by the competent authority that the date for the conduct of the NEET-MDS examination in 2022 may be postponed by 4-6 weeks, preferably around the same date as that for the NEET-PG 2022 examination. This decision came after students on social media urged the government to extend the NEET MDS 2022 exam that was scheduled to be held on March 6, 2022. However, demand to postpone NEET MDS 2022 has escalated after the health ministry decided to postpone the NEET PG 2022 exam by 6 to 8 weeks on February 4, 2022.

"It is informed that the matter has been examined in this ministry and in order to bring parity between the NEET-MDS 2022 and NEET-PG 2022 exams, it has been decided by the competent authority that the date for the conduct of the NEET-MDS exam for 2022 may be postponed by 4-6 weeks, preferably around the same date as that for NEET-PG 2022," Secretary Rajeev Kumar said in a letter to the National Board of Examinations in Medical Sciences.

The Health Ministry has also deferred the NEET 2022 MDS internship period by 2 months, so now all the aspirants can complete their internship by July 31 instead of March 31, 2022. Completing an internship is compulsory for the candidates as it makes them eligible to participate in the NEET MDS 2022 Exam. On January 24, the NEET MDS registration procedure for the examination was completed, which was being held for the March 6 exam.

